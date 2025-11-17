HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Who Will Be Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers?

November 17, 2025 10:58 IST

The National Democratic Alliance is busy with government formation in Bihar after its historic victory, and plans to distribute ministerial portfolios using the same formula as ticket allocation.

Nitish Kumar will stay on as chief minister, while the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are likely to get one deputy chief minister each.

The BJP is expected to get the largest share of cabinet minister posts, followed by the JD-U and other smaller NDA allies.

 

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being congratulated by BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha in Patna on Sunday, November 16, 2025, on the NDA's massive victory in the Bihar assembly elections. Photograph: @VijayKrSinhaBih X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar, Vijay Sinha, Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Upendra Kushwaha and other NDA leaders in Patna. Photograph: @VijayKrSinhaBih X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi felicitates Union Minister and BJP Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Sunday on the NDA's victory, here and below. Photograph: Office of Jitan Ram Manjhi/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Office of Jitan Ram Manjhi/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: BJP leader Vinod Tawde, left, played a stellar role in charting out the NDA triumph. Photograph: Office of Jitan Ram Manjhi/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: BJP supporters in Patna on Sunday offer sweets to celebrate the NDA's massive victory, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

