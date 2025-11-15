Bihar: Deputy CMs, Maithili Thakur among prominent winners

Following is the list of the major winners and losers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Janata Dal-United and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the Bihar assembly polls.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and singer Maithili Thakur during the roadshow at Alinagar Assembly Constituency, in Darbhanga on Friday. Photograph: @maithilithakurX/ANI Photo

BJP: Samrat Choudhary won Tarapur seat by a margin of 45,843 seats, defeating RJD's Arun Kumar. Choudhary polled 1,22,480 votes.

Vijay Sinha won the Lakhisarai seat by a margin of 24,940 votes, defeating Congress' Amaresh Kumar. Sinha polled 1,22,408 votes.

Maithili Thakur, first-time entrant, won Alinagar seat by a margin of 11,730 votes, defeating RJD's Binod Mishra. Thakur polled 84,915 votes.

Nitish Mishra won Jhanjharpur seat by a margin of 54,849 votes, defeating Communist Party of India's Ram Narayan Yadav. Mishra polled 1,07,958 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,79,266, margin 41,788.

Mangal Pandey, first-time entrant, won Siwan seat by a margin of 9,370 votes, defeating RJD's sitting MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhary. Pandey polled 92,379 votes.

Shreyashi Singh won from Jamui seat by a margin of 54,498 votes, defeating RJD's Mohammand Shamshad Alam. She polled 1,23,868 votes.

Nitin Nabin won Bankipur seat by a margin of 51,936 votes, defeating RJD's Rekha Kumar. Nabin polled 98,299 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,39,470, margin 39,036.

Jibesh Kumar won Jale seat by a margin of 21,862 votes, defeating Congress' Rishi Mishra. Kumar polled 1,00,496 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,65,548, margin 21,796.

Prem Kumar won Gaya Town seat. Kumar polled 90,878 votes. Victory margin 5,601. In 2020, votes polled 1,32,678, margin 11,898.

Renu Devi won the Bettiah seat by a margin of 22,373 votes, defeating Congress Washi Ahmad. She polled 91,907 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,57,915, margin 18,079.

RJD: Tejashwi Yadav won from Raghopur seat by a margin of 14,532 votes, defeating BJP's Satish Kumar. Yadav polled 1,18,597 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,95,395, margin 38,174.

Awadh Bihari Chaudhary lost Siwan seat by a margin of 9,370 votes. He polled 83,009 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,68,103, margin 1,973.

Osama Shahab, first-time entrant, won Raghunathpur seat by a margin of 9,248 votes. He polled 88,278 votes.

Alok Kumar Mehta won Ujiarpur seat by a margin of 16,283 votes, defeating Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Prashant Kumar Pankaj. Mehta polled 86,424 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,84,677, margin 23,268.

Veena Devi lost to jailed former MLA Anant Kumar Singh of JD-U by 28,206 votes. Votes polled 63,210.

JD-U: Vijay Kumar Choudhary won Sarairanjan seat by a margin of 20,798 votes, defeating RJD's Arbind Kumar Sahni. He polled 1,02,792 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,66,850, margin 3,624.

Shrawon Kumar won Nalanda seat by a margin of 33,008 votes, defeating Congress' Kaushalendra Kumar. He polled 1,05,432 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,68,236, margin 16,077.

Sunil Kumar won from Bhorey seat, defeating Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation Dhananjay by 16,163 votes. He polled 1,01,469 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,74,851, margin 462.

Sheela Kumari won Phulparas seat by 14,099 votes, defeating Congress Subodh Mandal. She polled 93,677 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,78,161, margin 10,966.

Leshi Singh won Dhamdaha seat by 42,361 votes, defeating RJD's Santosh Kumar. She polled 85,733 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,98,740, margin 33,594.

Aniruddha Prasad Yadav won Nirmali seat by a margin of 37,310 votes, defeating RJD's Baidyanath Mehta. He polled 1,18,904 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,82,613, margin 43,922.

Binay Kumar Choudhary won Benipur seat by a margin of 13,603 votes, defeating Congress Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary. He polled 84,207 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,58,807, margin 6,590.

Maheshwar Hazari won Kalyanpur seat, defeating CPI-ML-L's Ranjeet Kumar Ram by 38,586 votes. Hazari polled 1,18,162 votes. In 2020, votes polled 1,81,039, margin 10,251.

Anant Singh won Mokama seat, defeating RJD's Veena Devi by 28,206 votes. Singh polled 91,416 votes. In 2020, votes polled (RJD ticket) 1,44,021, margin 35,757.