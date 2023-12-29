News
Nitish back as JD-U president ahead of INDIA negotiations

Nitish back as JD-U president ahead of INDIA negotiations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 29, 2023 13:59 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was elected Janata Dal-United president at the party's national executive meeting in New Delhi on Friday, with incumbent Lalan Singh stepping down and proposing his name, party leader K C Tyagi said.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives for the JD-U National Executive meeting, at the Constitutional Club, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The national council meeting of the party, scheduled to be held later in the day, is likely to ratify decisions taken in the executive meeting.

 

Sources said most key leaders within the party were of the view that Kumar being its most prominent face should take charge of the organisation at this crucial time in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The party is part of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Singh's leadership style was also criticised by several leaders within the party in their recent interactions with Kumar, the sources said.

