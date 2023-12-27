News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Nitish Won't Dump INDIA'

'Nitish Won't Dump INDIA'

By M I KHAN
December 27, 2023 13:44 IST
'Reports of the JD-U joining hands with the BJP again is baseless.'

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, left, with Union Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah at the Eastern Zonal Council meeting at the CM Secretariat in Patna, December 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Afaque Ahmad Khan, national general secretary of the Janata Dal-United, worked closely with seasoned Socialist politicians Sharad Yadav and George Fernandes and enjoyed their confidence. He is perceived to be close to JD-U supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who ensured his election as a member of Bihar's legislative council.

A couple of days before the JD-U national executive meets in New Delhi on Friday, December 29, the party was rocked by reports that its national president Lallan Singh had quit.

Political circles in Patna were agog with speculation that Nitish Kumar was ready to dump the ruling Mahaghathbandan in Bihar and rejoin the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance after his desire to be appointed convenor was snubbed by the INDIA bloc last week.

Afaque Ahmed Khan"Nitishji is the founder of the Opposition alliance, he played the main role to consolidate it. INDIA was the outcome of his concept to unite the Opposition to take on the BJP together," Afaque Ahmad Khan, left, tells Rediff.com Senior Contributor M I Khan.

Is JD-U national President Lallan Singh set to resign on December 29 at the party national executive and national council meetings in Delhi?

As of now, there is no such thing. Yesterday (December 26) a rumour was spread that Lallan Singh had resigned, but he denied it. So far he has not resigned and will continue as the party president.

All of us are busy working for the party national executive and national council meetings that will take place on Friday. Both meetings were due for a long time. This is not the first time that both meetings will take place on the same day to discuss several important issues.

As the parliamentary elections are not far away, our meetings assume significance. Each political party discusses its agenda, designs its strategy and how to face political challenges smoothly.

But JD-U sources say Lallan Singh will step down during the party meetings.

If you have such information, I have nothing to say. Everything will be cleared in the meetings. Lallanji will make his stand clear during his speech.

In politics, each political party decides for its interest and smooth functioning. Nothing is permanent, neither a post nor a leader.

Some say Nitish Kumar will be the new party president.

Look, whatever will happen, it will take place on December 29.

There is a strong buzz in political circles that Nitish Kumar may dump INDIA and join hands with the BJP again.

There is no truth in it. I dismiss it with the full certainty that no such thing is brewing in the party. Reports of the JD-U joining hands with the BJP again is baseless and far from the truth.

Nitishji is the founder of the Opposition alliance, he played the main role to consolidate it. INDIA was the outcome of his concept to unite the Opposition to take on the BJP together.

JD-U is a part of the Opposition alliance, will continue to do so and contest the next elections together. There is no ifs and buts about it.

It was Nitishji who invited Opposition leaders in Patna where the first formal meeting took place, where the INDIA bloc was formed.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, centre, with Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, left, and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 99th birth anniversary celebration in Patna, December 25, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

It is also being said that Nitish Kumar is under tremendous pressure from Lalu Yadav to vacate his post as CM and make Tejashwi Yadav CM.

This is gossip. Nitishji has repeatedly said he did not want any post, but only wants to unite and strengthen the Opposition alliance.

The Mahagathbandhan is functioning without any trouble and differences. The Mahagathbandhan is strong and united. This is giving the BJP's top leadership sleepless nights as it will face a tough election in Bihar.

M I KHAN in Patna
 
