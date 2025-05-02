UGC sets up fact-finding panel to look into KIIT student suicides

The University Grants Commission has set up a fact-finding committee to look into consecutive student suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneshwar, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: ABVP supporters stage a protest after Nepali students were forced to leave Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) following the suicide of a female student from Nepal, in Bhubaneswar, February 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The panel was constituted after a 20-year-old Nepalese student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room.

The incident comes after the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute on February 16.

"In view of the two consecutive suicide incidents at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar on February 16, 2025, and May 1, 2025, the UGC as a regulatory body, has decided to constitute a fact-finding committee to examine the circumstances surrounding these incidents and ensure compliance with student welfare and safety regulations and further suggesting measures to prevent such incidents,"

The panel headed by Nageshwar Rao, former vice-chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University comprises of Vice Chancellor Shashikala Wanjari, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration; HCS Rathore, former vice chancellor, Central University of South Bihar, Gaya and Joint Secretary Sunita Siwach, University Grants Commission.

The panel shall examine the circumstances surrounding student suicide incidents, including factors such as institutional policies, academic pressure, grievance redressal mechanisms, and student support structures.

The other tasks of the panel include evaluating the university's mental health support system, including counselling services, crisis intervention frameworks, faculty sensitization programmes, and peer support initiatives.

Reviewing compliance with relevant student welfare and safety regulations, including security protocols, grievance redressal mechanisms and anti-harassment measures, and conducting an on-site assessment to verify the actual implementation of student safety and well-being policies, beyond documented compliance, are among other terms of reference of the panel.

The committee will also engage with stakeholders, including students, faculty, administrators, and support staff to assess institutional culture, student experience, and challenges faced.

The panel has been asked to submit the fact-finding report within 10 days of the issue of this order.