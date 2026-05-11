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NIT Kurukshetra Faces More Suicide Concerns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 18:11 IST

Concerns are escalating at NIT Kurukshetra following another alleged suicide on campus, prompting investigations by the Haryana Human Rights Commission and the institution itself into the series of recent deaths.

Key Points

  • Another suicide at NIT Kurukshetra raises concerns about mental health on campus.
  • A mess employee was found dead, marking the fifth suicide in three months.
  • The Haryana Human Rights Commission is investigating the recent suicide incidents at NIT Kurukshetra.
  • NIT Kurukshetra has formed a committee to investigate the student suicide cases.

The series of suicide incidents at the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra continues to raise concerns after a mess employee allegedly committed suicide here on Monday inside the campus premises, officials said on Monday.

Kaushal, 30, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, who worked as a cook in the hostel mess, was found hanging from a tree with a rope outside the mess area near Hostel number 4 during the early morning hours, ASI Vinod Kumar said.

 

Rising Suicide Concerns at NIT Kurukshetra

During the past three months, Kaushal was the fifth person to die by suicide. Earlier, four students had also allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents.

Upon discovering the body, fellow staff members informed the institute authorities and police. Soon after reaching the spot, the police teams took the body into custody and sent for a postmortem, the ASI said.

Investigation into Recent Suicide Cases

ASI Vinod Kumar told PTI that, according to Kaushal's family members, he was heavily addicted to alcohol. He had remained absent from mess duty on Sunday after consuming excessive liquor.

His wife informed Kumar that he left home around 5 am on Monday, saying that he was going for duty, but later the family received the news of his death.

The latest incident has once again intensified concerns over the series of suicide cases at NIT Kurukshetra in the recent past.

Haryana Human Rights Commission Inquiry

Last month, the Haryana Human Rights Commission had initiated a detailed inquiry into the recent suicide incidents reported at the NIT, Kurukshetra.

The NIT had also constituted a five-member committee last month to investigate recent student suicide cases on campus.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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