Nine held over Dharwad Youth Congress leader's murder

Nine individuals have been apprehended in Dharwad, Karnataka, following the brutal murder of a Youth Congress leader, highlighting the culmination of a long-standing personal dispute.

Key Points Nine individuals have been arrested in Dharwad, Karnataka, following the murder of a 32-year-old Youth Congress leader, Fairoz Pathan.

The murder occurred at Pathan's residence in Malapur, with the assailants allegedly barging into his home and attacking him.

Police investigations revealed a long-standing personal dispute between the deceased and the prime accused as the primary motive.

CCTV footage captured the crime, providing crucial leads for the police investigation and aiding in the identification of the accused.

The accused had been tracking the victim for several days, planning the attack meticulously due to personal rivalry and issues related to their personal lives.

Nine men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old Youth Congress leader after assailants allegedly barged into his residence in the city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at the deceased Fairoz Pathan's house in the Malapur area on April 10, creating panic among residents, they said.

Police said that Pathan was at home between 9.30 pm and 10 pm when around three to four people arrived and assaulted him.

Due to the attack, he suffered severe bleeding and died on the spot, they said.

Police Investigation and Arrests

City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that after the incident, police visited the spot and registered a murder case at the Dharwad Suburban Police Station.

"So far, we have arrested nine people in the case. The nine accused were arrested yesterday (Sunday) and produced before the court, which has remanded them to judicial custody. We will take them into police custody for further investigation," he told reporters.

"A few more accused are yet to be arrested. In this case, there are eyewitnesses, and their additional and detailed statements are being recorded," he added.

Some eyewitnesses have stated that they saw the accused, but since they are not exactly sure about their identities, a Test Identification Parade (TIP) will be conducted. For that purpose, permission will be sought from the court, he said.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The entire act was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, providing crucial leads for the investigation, police said.

Motive Behind the Murder

According to him, the deceased and the prime accused had a serious personal dispute.

Interrogation of the accused revealed that they had frequent confrontations in their daily interactions. The complaint also states that the accused had been harassing the deceased due to personal rivalry and issues related to their personal lives.

"So the main reason appears to be their ongoing personal conflict. Some of the accused involved in the case also have a criminal background. They were in contact with each other and had planned the attack several days in advance," he said.

They had been tracking and following the deceased for several days. Since the deceased had a wedding in his family, he frequently went out with relatives and groups of young men to various places and functions, the officer said.

"The accused were unaware of this wedding-related movement and assumed he was moving around with a group of men. Because of this, they waited at different places for several days to attack him, but did not get an opportunity. Later, they planned to go directly to his house when there were no other adult men present and carried out the attack. That is how the plan was executed," he added.

Notices have also been issued to the family members of the deceased to record their additional statements in connection with the case, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.