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Nine Jailed After Protest and Vandalism at Mathura Liquor Shop

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 08, 2026 16:17 IST

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Nine individuals were arrested in Mathura after a protest against a newly opened liquor shop turned violent, resulting in vandalism and property damage.

Photograph: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Nine individuals were arrested and jailed for allegedly vandalising a newly opened liquor shop in Bharatia village, Mathura.
  • Villagers, including women, protested the shop's opening, alleging it negatively impacts the social environment and leads to neglect of work among youths.
  • The protesters allegedly damaged liquor bottles and a CCTV camera inside the shop, leading to a police investigation and arrests.
  • Police are reviewing CCTV footage and video recordings to identify and potentially arrest additional individuals involved in the vandalism.

Nine persons, including women, were arrested and sent to jail for allegedly vandalising a liquor shop here while protesting against its opening, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday in Bharatia village under Baldev police station limits, where a government-approved composite liquor shop had recently been opened.

 

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mahavan Circle) Shweta Verma said a large number of villagers, including women, gathered and stormed the shop in protest. They allegedly forced the closure of the outlet and created a ruckus for several hours.

The protesters allegedly entered the shop, damaged several liquor bottles and also broke the CCTV camera installed on the premises, police said.

On a complaint lodged by the shop operator, police registered a case and arrested nine persons -- five men identified as Shyamveer, Satto, Rishipal, Vijendra and Vikas, and four women. They were produced before a magistrate and sent to jail, Station House Officer Pushpendra Singh said.

Police are examining CCTV footage and video recordings of the incident to identify other individuals involved in the alleged vandalism and further arrests are likely, officials said.

Villagers' Concerns

Meanwhile, villagers alleged that the opening of the liquor shop has adversely affected the social environment of the village.

They claimed that youths are increasingly spending time at the outlet and neglecting work, and demanded that the shop be relocated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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