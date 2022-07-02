News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NIA to probe murder of Maha chemist who posted in support of Nupur Sharma

NIA to probe murder of Maha chemist who posted in support of Nupur Sharma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 02, 2022 17:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency will investigate the killing of a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati, the government said on Saturday, after it emerged it might be linked to his social media posts supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma.

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was killed on June 21.

A home ministry spokesperson tweeted that the probe of the case relating to the "barbaric killing" of Kolhe has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

The federal probe agency would thoroughly investigate the conspiracy behind the killing and involvement of organisations and international linkages.

 

Kolhe's killing had taken place a week before two men hacked to death a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur before posting videos online saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Days before his killing, the Udaipur tailor had told the local police that he had received threats over a social media post shared from his account, apparently 'supporting' BJP leader Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The NIA is also probing the killing of the Udaipur tailor, Kanhaiya Lal.

The Maharashtra police have arrested five people in connection with the Amravati killing and are looking for one Irfan Khan, who runs an NGO and is alleged to be the prime accused in the case.

According to the police, Kolhe had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma, following which Khan is alleged to have hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him.

Kolhe was killed between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21 when he was returning home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mumbai police says Nupur Sharma 'untraceable'
Mumbai police says Nupur Sharma 'untraceable'
Udaipur tailor's killer has Pak links, visited Karachi
Udaipur tailor's killer has Pak links, visited Karachi
Udaipur tailor's body had 26 injury marks: Sources
Udaipur tailor's body had 26 injury marks: Sources
Bumrah batters Broad, sets WR for most runs in an over
Bumrah batters Broad, sets WR for most runs in an over
PHOTOS: England vs India, 5th Test, Day 2
PHOTOS: England vs India, 5th Test, Day 2
Pak scribe attacked for remarks against army gens
Pak scribe attacked for remarks against army gens
Google bans several malicious India-linked domains
Google bans several malicious India-linked domains
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Chemist stabbed for post supporting Nupur Sharma

Chemist stabbed for post supporting Nupur Sharma

Chhaattisgarh: Man gets threats for supporting Nupur

Chhaattisgarh: Man gets threats for supporting Nupur

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances