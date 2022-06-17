Mumbai cops say Nupur Sharma 'untraceable', Delhi police uncooperative

A team of Mumbai Police which travelled to Delhi to serve a summons to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma in connection with a case regarding her controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad could not find her, an official claimed in Mumbai on Friday.

IMAGE: Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Delhi police too did not extend much cooperation, he alleged, adding that eventually they served summons to Sharma through email.

A team from Pydhonie police station in Mumbai was in the national capital for the last five days to hand over a summons to Sharma personally, seeking her appearance before the investigating officer.

A first information report was registered against the suspended BJP leader at Pydhonie police station on May 28 after her statement about Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate caused a furore.

She has been asked to appear before Pydhonie police on June 25 at 11am for recording statement.

After reaching Delhi, the police team contacted their counterparts in the national capital as Sharma was not traceable, but it did not get 'expected cooperation' from Delhi Police, the official alleged.

Police then executed the summons to Sharma through email, he added.