NIA to disclose identities of Pahalgam attackers soon

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that it has gathered a substantial body of evidence regarding identities of the terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: The site where tourists were attacked in Pahalgam, Jammu-Kashmir. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

It said the details will be made public at an appropriate time.

The anti-terror agency is probing the April 22 terrorist attack, which killed 26 people -- all except one tourists -- in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In a major breakthrough, the NIA had on Sunday arrested two locals -- Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar -- for sheltering three Pakistani terrorists involved in the attack. The trio are associated with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the NIA said.

The arrested duo were produced before a Jammu court on Monday and they have been remanded to five days' custody, the NIA said in a statement.

'The NIA has gathered a substantial body of evidence regarding the identities of the terrorists. This includes victims' accounts, video footages, technical evidence and sketches released by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. All this evidence is being carefully analysed. NIA has not reached any conclusions at this stage,' the statement said.

The identities and further details of the terrorists will be made public at an appropriate time, it added.

The NIA said certain media coverage related to the identities of the perpetrators is speculative and therefore misleading.

'Such reports circulating in sections of the media and on social media platforms are regarding the sketches and identities of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack...

'It is reiterated that, as stated in the official press release dated June 22, 2025, two accused persons have been arrested in connection with the attack. During their interrogation, they have disclosed details about the identities of the three armed terrorists involved,' the statement said.

Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, the NIA investigation revealed.

They had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever, the agency said.