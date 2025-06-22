2 men arrested in J-K reveal identities of Pahalgam attackers

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, the agency said on Sunday.

IMAGE: A CRPF personnel stands guard along side an armed vehicle at Pahalgam in Anantnag. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the NIA, the two men -- Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam -- have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack.

They have also confirmed that the assailants were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack," the NIA said.

The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity on April 22, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever.

The NIA has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Further investigations are going on.