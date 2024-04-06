News
NIA raids several places in UP, Bihar in Maoist conspiracy case

NIA raids several places in UP, Bihar in Maoist conspiracy case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 06, 2024 23:06 IST
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar against the Communist Party of India-Maoist in an anti-India conspiracy case, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel at the site after at least ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

The raids were carried out by NIA teams on the premises of accused and suspected persons at 11 locations in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh and one location in the Kaimur district of Bihar.

 

An NIA spokesperson said several digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards, along with incriminating documents like pamphlets of the proscribed Naxal outfit were seized during the searches.

The NIA had on November 10 last year taken over the investigation in the case, relating to the arrest of five persons following the recovery of arms and ammunition, incriminating documents, literature and books of CPI-Maoist in Ballia.

The agency had chargesheeted four accused in the case on February 9, 2024.

According to the NIA's investigation so far, the banned outfit is making active efforts to re-energise its presence in the Northern regional bureau comprising UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Leaders, cadres and sympathisers, Over Ground Workers of CPI-Maoist are trying to revive the organisation's decrepit presence in this region, the spokesperson said.
The NIA has been moving aggressively in recent months to steamroll the organisation's nefarious plans and the investigation in the case is continuing, the spokesperson said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
