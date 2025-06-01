HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NIA raids 15 places in 8 states to probe Pakistan spy ring

NIA raids 15 places in 8 states to probe Pakistan spy ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 01, 2025 11:22 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted a massive search operation at 15 locations in eight states across the country in a Pakistan-linked espionage case.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The searches followed recent arrest of a trooper of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for spying for Pakistan, officials said.

Saturday's searches were conducted at the premises of suspects linked with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam and West Bengal, they said.

 

NIA teams have seized several electronic gadgets and sensitive financial documents, along with other incriminating materials, during the searches, the officials said.

These are being extensively examined for clues to the espionage racket being run by Pakistan-based operatives as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy, a statement issued by the NIA said.

As per NIA investigations, the suspects targeted in today's searches had connections with Pakistani operatives, and acted as financial conduits for carrying out espionage activities in India.

NIA had registered a case on May 20, following the arrest of the suspended assistant sub inspector (ASI) of CRPF, Moti Ram Jat, who had been sharing sensitive information with the PIOs since 2023 and had received funds through various conduits in India in lieu of leaking classified information related to national security.

Jat had been dismissed from service by the CRPF.

The anti-terror agency is continuing with its investigation in the case, registered under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Official Secrets Act and the Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act, the statement said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
