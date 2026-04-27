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NIA To Investigate Crude Bomb Recovery In West Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 27, 2026 08:14 IST

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into the recovery of 79 crude bombs in West Bengal, raising concerns about election-related violence.

Key Points

  • NIA registers case to investigate recovery of 79 crude bombs in West Bengal.
  • The investigation follows a directive from the Union Home Ministry.
  • Election Commission directs West Bengal Police to arrest those involved in illegal bomb manufacturing.
  • Crude bombs were recovered from a residence in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas district.
  • The Election Commission warned police officers about maintaining law and order before the April 29 polling.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to probe recovery of 79 crude bombs in poll-bound West Bengal, officials said.

The move on Sunday came following a directive by the Union Home Ministry in this regard, they said.

 

In pursuance to the home ministry's order, the anti-terror agency on Sunday registered a case, which was originally filed at Uttar Kashi police station, Bhangar division, Kolkata on Saturday, and took up the investigation, an NIA spokesperson said in a late night statement.

NIA Takes Over Bomb Investigation

"The case pertains to recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot, thereby endangering human life and property," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had directed the West Bengal Police to launch a special drive to arrest those involved in illegal manufacturing of crude bombs in the poll-bound state, an official said.

Election Commission's Directive on Illegal Bomb Manufacturing

It asserted that all cases related to the making of any such explosive would be probed by the National Investigation Agency, the official said.

The directive came after the police recovered a large number of crude bombs from the house of a person, allegedly a TMC worker, at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, days ahead of the second and final phase of the assembly polls in the state.

Recovery Details and Poll Preparations

The explosives were recovered during a search at the residence of Rafikul Islam following specific inputs, the official said.

The poll panel also issued a warning to senior police officers across the state over any lapse in maintaining law and order before the April 29 polling.

The first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal was held on April 23, while the second phase will take place on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

A record 93.19 per cent turnout has been recorded in the first round of polling. Bhangar will vote in the second phase.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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