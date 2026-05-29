NIA conducts raids in UP, Raj, Maha, Bihar over arms smuggling

The NIA conducted a series of raids uncovering a significant arms smuggling operation with links to Pakistan and potential terror plots.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NIA conducts multi-state raids in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Maharashtra related to arms smuggling.

The investigation originated from the arrest of a person in Amritsar with an IED and illegal arms.

The NIA investigation revealed a cross-border smuggling operation aimed at carrying out IED blasts in Punjab, Delhi, and other parts of India.

Digital devices seized during the raids will be analysed to uncover the complete terror conspiracy.

The arrested accused was in contact with individuals across the country to incite terror and violence.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted a multi-search operation across four states in a case of smuggling of arms, ammunition and IEDs into the country from Pakistan.

A total of 12 locations were extensively searched in Uttar Pradesh (five locations), Rajasthan (two locations), Bihar (two locations) and Maharashtra (three locations), officials said.

Several digital devices were seized during the coordinated operation by NIA teams and they will be forensically analysed to unveil the complete terror conspiracy in the case, the NIA said in a statement.

The case originated in February this year with the arrest of one person by the Special Operations Cell in Amritsar after he was found in possession of an improvised explosive device (IED) packed in a metallic case with a remote control set, one mobile handset, a foreign-made .30 bore pistol with magazine, and 20 live cartridges, it said.

A case was then registered by the Punjab police.

After taking over the investigation, the NIA found that the cross-border smuggling was aimed at carrying out IED blasts at various places in Punjab, Delhi and other parts of India to cause extensive damage to life and property, and disrupt the peace and stability of the country.

The investigation in the case further revealed that the arrested accused was in touch with several persons in different parts of the country to unleash terror, arson and other violent activities, the agency said.

Efforts are on to identify other Indian and transnational elements involved in the conspiracy, it said.