Rediff.com  » News » NIA officials waiting, man keeps door shut for 6 hrs

NIA officials waiting, man keeps door shut for 6 hrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 11, 2023 15:28 IST
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team conducting a raid in a Popular Front of India (PFI)-related case had to wait outside the residence of a man, who was earlier accused in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case, in suburban Vikhroli on Wednesday as he did not open the door for more than six hours, an official said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The NIA's action was part of its raids conducted at several locations in six states against the banned PFI in connection with a case related to creating a disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar last year, officials said.

"An NIA team along with that of the Mumbai police reached the residence of Abdul Wahid Shaikh, who was earlier accused in the 7/11 train blasts case, located inside a chawl at Parksite in Vikhroli around 5 am. But Shaikh did not open the door for more than six hours and kept the officials waiting outside," the official said.

 

From inside the house, Shaikh demanded a search warrant from the NIA, he said, adding that he opened the door around 11.15 am after his lawyer and some local social activists reached the spot, he said.

"The NIA team then entered his residence and started their inquiry in connection with the PFI-related case," the official said.

A large number of police personnel were deployed outside Shaikh's residence, he said.

Shaikh earlier posted a video message on WhatsApp, saying the police and some people had gathered outside his residence since 5 am.

"They want to enter my house, also broke one door and damaged the CCTV camera of my house. They are not showing any documents to me pertaining to the case or any FIR," he claimed.

"I have locked myself and my family members inside the residence for the last three hours, my wife and daughter are unwell. I have made a complaint with the police and the Mumbai Police Commissioner in this regard," he added.

Shaikh was named as an accused in the 7/11 train blasts case, but was later acquitted by a court.

On July 11, 2006, seven blasts were reported from different locations on the Western line of Mumbai's local trains within a span of 15 minutes, killing more than 180 people and injuring several others.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
