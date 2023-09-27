News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NIA raids terrorists, gangsters based in India, Canada

NIA raids terrorists, gangsters based in India, Canada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 27, 2023 13:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at 51 locations in six states in connection with the crackdown on a terror-gangster network operating in India and Canada, officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The NIA is conducting raids at 51 locations across 6 states in 3 cases related to associates of Lawrence, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla gangs," an official of the NIA said.

 

An associate of the Arsh Dalla gang has been detained during the raids, the official said.

While Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail, gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla is based in Canada and Davinder Bambiha was killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in 2016.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Canada is 'soft peddling' Khalistani extremists
How Canada is 'soft peddling' Khalistani extremists
NIA seizes properties of Canada-based 'terrorist'
NIA seizes properties of Canada-based 'terrorist'
NIA announces bounty on 5 Khalistani terrorists
NIA announces bounty on 5 Khalistani terrorists
PIX: Samra steals the show with gold as India dominate
PIX: Samra steals the show with gold as India dominate
Asian Games: Indian women fencers exit in quarters
Asian Games: Indian women fencers exit in quarters
Adani Ports to buy back another $195 mn of bonds
Adani Ports to buy back another $195 mn of bonds
Cui, 13, China's youngest Asian Games gold medallist
Cui, 13, China's youngest Asian Games gold medallist
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'

'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'

Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances