NIA raids terrorists, gangsters based in India, Canada

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at 51 locations in six states in connection with the crackdown on a terror-gangster network operating in India and Canada, officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The NIA is conducting raids at 51 locations across 6 states in 3 cases related to associates of Lawrence, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla gangs," an official of the NIA said.

An associate of the Arsh Dalla gang has been detained during the raids, the official said.

While Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail, gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla is based in Canada and Davinder Bambiha was killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in 2016.