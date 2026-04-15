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NIA Files Chargesheet in Naxal Arms Smuggling Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 21:12 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against a Bihar man accused of smuggling arms from Nagaland to Naxals, intensifying efforts to disrupt the Naxalite arms supply chain.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The NIA filed a chargesheet against Kundan Kumar for smuggling arms from Nagaland to Naxals in Bihar.
  • Kumar is accused of illegally procuring and smuggling prohibited weapons as part of a larger conspiracy.
  • The case originated with the seizure of an AK-47 rifle by Bihar Police, leading to the investigation.
  • Kumar is the sixth person to be chargesheeted in this case, with investigations ongoing to identify other involved parties.
  • The NIA aims to dismantle the arms-smuggling syndicate and prevent further weapon supply to Naxalites.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against a man from Bihar on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling arms from Nagaland and supplying those to Naxals, officials said.

Kundan Kumar alias Kundan Bhagat, a resident of Muzaffarpur, has been named in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Patna, they said.

 

He is the sixth accused to be chargesheeted in the case that originated with the seizure of an AK-47 rifle, along with a lens, by the Bihar Police.

Investigation Details

Kumar, who was arrested by the NIA in November 2025, was actively engaged in the illegal procurement and smuggling of prohibited bore weapons from Nagaland, investigations have revealed.

The weapons were being supplied to Naxalites and other criminals in Bihar as part of a conspiracy involving Kumar and other accused, a statement issued by the NIA said.

Four accused -- Vikash Kumar, Devmani Rai, Satyam Kumar and Ahmad Ansari -- were chargesheeted by the NIA in the case in May 2025.

Charges against the fifth accused, Manjoor Khan, were filed in February 2026.

Investigations by the counter-terror agency are continuing in an effort to identify others involved in the conspiracy and destroy the arms-smuggling syndicate, the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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