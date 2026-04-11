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Home  » News » Delhi Police Dismantles Bihar-Delhi Narcotics Ring, Arresting Key Supplier

Delhi Police Dismantles Bihar-Delhi Narcotics Ring, Arresting Key Supplier

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 11, 2026 16:42 IST

Delhi Police successfully dismantled a major interstate narcotics syndicate operating between Bihar and Delhi, leading to the arrest of the alleged kingpin and uncovering a well-organised drug trafficking network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An interstate narcotics syndicate operating between Bihar and Delhi has been busted by Delhi Police.
  • The alleged main supplier of the drug syndicate was arrested in Madhepura, Bihar.
  • The investigation began after the arrest of an individual consuming smack in Delhi.
  • Police recovered over eight kg of cannabis and 10 grams of heroin during the operation.
  • The syndicate was procuring cannabis from Bihar for Rs 5,000-6,000 per kg and selling it in Delhi for Rs 12,000-13,000 per kg.

An interstate narcotics syndicate operating between Bihar and Delhi was busted, with the arrest of its alleged main supplier from Bihar's Madhepura, an official said on Saturday.

The breakthrough came during the investigation of a case registered on March 24 at Hauz Qazi police station, when a man identified as Mohammad Ali was apprehended while allegedly consuming smack during routine patrolling.

 

During the interrogation, Ali disclosed that he had procured the contraband from a supplier identified as Sonu, who operated near Paharganj. "Acting on this lead, police launched a sustained operation to unravel the supply chain," the officer said.

Based on inputs, three people -- Binod Kumar, Sonu Kumar Mandal and Sanjit Kumar -- were arrested from the Todapur area on March 27. Police recovered over eight kg of cannabis and 10 grams of heroin from their possession, they said.

Further investigation revealed that the contraband was being sourced both from Delhi and Bihar. Acting on this, police conducted a raid in Raghubir Nagar and arrested another person, Surender Prasad, recovering 10.66 grams of heroin from him.

Inside the Narcotics Operation

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that cannabis was being procured from Bihar at a rate of Rs 5,000-6,000 per kg and sold in Delhi for Rs 12,000-13,000 per kg, indicating a well-organised interstate network," the officer said.

To trace the main supplier, a police team travelled to Bihar's Madhepura and apprehended the alleged kingpin, Banti Kumar alias Lallan Sah, 24, on Monday.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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