New deal will export more American farm products to India: US leaders

Trump announced that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during the meeting at the White House, February 13, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points The US-India trade deal will reduce tariffs and increase trade between the two countries.

American leaders believe the deal will boost exports of American farm products to India.

The agreement is expected to help counter Russian aggression by reducing India's reliance on Russian energy.

The deal aims to restore a positive trajectory to the US-India bilateral relationship.

India will reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to zero.

Top American leaders said the trade deal announced by United States President Donald Trump with "close partner" India will export more farm products from America to the massive Indian market and the agreement will also help counter Russian aggression.

Reactions from US Senators

"Congratulations to President Trump for a superb accomplishment on today's trade agreement with India," Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch said in a post on X Monday.

He said he is "very glad to learn that the world's oldest and largest democracy has agreed to reduce trade barriers with the United States."

Describing India as a "close partner" of the US, with a prominent diaspora in America, Risch said New Delhi is an integral partner in countering China's "malign influence" in the Indo-Pacific.

"Now, under this new agreement India has pledged to buy American. It will also help the US counter Russian aggression and in its work to bring an end to Russia's war against Ukraine by cutting off India's support of the Russian energy sector," Risch said.

Impact on American Agriculture

US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins thanked Trump for "once again" delivering for American farmers.

"New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America," she said in a post on X.

Noting that in 2024, America's agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion, she said India's growing population is an "important market" for American agricultural products and the deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit.

"America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for agriculture," she said.

Energy and Investment

Describing Trump as "Dealmaker in Chief", Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council Doug Burgum said the US President "continues to bring in record investment from U.S. energy purchases. This is energy diplomacy at work, strengthening international relationships and bolstering the US economy!"

Details of the Trade Deal

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced Monday morning that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

Senator Lindsey Graham said India "has more than earned" this reduction.

"Well played, President Trump. I think your message about ending this war -- by having (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's customers who prop up his war machine have to recalculate -- is working," Graham said on X.

"Through their behaviour, India has more than earned this reduction. I'm hoping that the other big nations that buy Russian will follow India's direction. Putin will only come to the table when the pain is so great. We're not there yet, but with India's actions, we are moving closer. End the bloodbath in Ukraine now," Graham said.

Graham has proposed a sanctions bill that could impose 500 per cent tariffs on countries for buying Russian oil.

Expert Analysis

Chairman and Co-Founder of Washington DC based strategic advisory firm The Asia Group and former Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said the trade deal between the US and India is a welcome but "overdue signal".

He said that both sides now seek to restore a more positive trajectory to the bilateral relationship after several months of damaging setbacks in what was once seen as a defining partnership for the 21st century.

"Even though there are clear indications of market opening steps - particularly for US firms seeking to operate in the rising Indian commercial sector - the deal takes a back seat to the blockbuster Europe - India accord announced last week," Campbell said in a statement to PTI.

"The Washington-Delhi deal will help restore a degree of normalcy to bilateral relations but re-establishing strategic momentum between the leadership remains challenging," Campbell said.

Trump and Modi's Conversation

Trump and Modi spoke over the phone on Monday, after which the US President announced that the two sides had agreed to the trade deal.

"It was an Honour to speak with Prime Minister Modi of India this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said.

"He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!" Trump said.

"Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%."

"They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to "BUY AMERICAN," at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of US Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people who GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most."

Modi's Response

Modi said it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend" Trump.

"Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," Modi said.

"When two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," Modi said.