News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » New building designated as Parliament House of India

New building designated as Parliament House of India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 19, 2023 10:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The new Parliament building has been designated as the Parliament House of India, a Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said.

IMAGE: A view of the new Parliament building (left), where the second day of the five-day Special Session will take place on September 19, and the old Parliament building, where the first day of the Session is being held, in New Delhi, September 18, 2023. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

"The Speaker, Lok Sabha is pleased to notify the new building of Parliament situated in the precincts of the Parliament House on Plot Number 118, New Delhi, east of the existing Parliament House with Raisina road to the south and Red Cross road to the north, to be, hereon, designated as the Parliament House of India," said the notification issued on Monday.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led parliamentarians across party lines in bidding farewell to the old Parliament building on Monday.

Parliament proceedings will shift to the new building from Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi: Lets move to new Parliament building with...
Modi: Lets move to new Parliament building with...
Cabinet meets amid buzz over 'historic decisions'
Cabinet meets amid buzz over 'historic decisions'
Soul of democracy sucked out: Oppn to skip Parl launch
Soul of democracy sucked out: Oppn to skip Parl launch
India expels Canadian diplomat in reciprocal move
India expels Canadian diplomat in reciprocal move
How Canada diplomatic row will test Indo-US ties
How Canada diplomatic row will test Indo-US ties
It is ours: Sonia Gandhi on women's reservation bill
It is ours: Sonia Gandhi on women's reservation bill
Teen rifle shooter Nischal wins silver at Rio W Cup
Teen rifle shooter Nischal wins silver at Rio W Cup
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Moving to new Parl: Here's what will happen today

Moving to new Parl: Here's what will happen today

PHOTOS: Inside India's new Parliament building

PHOTOS: Inside India's new Parliament building

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances