Home  » News » New Agniveers Walk With Heads Held High

New Agniveers Walk With Heads Held High

By UMAR GANIE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
June 05, 2025 17:58 IST

On June 5, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment Centre in Srinagar held the Passing Out Parade of its fifth batch of Agniveers.

This marked the induction of 326 recruits into the Indian Army.

The newly inducted Agniveers completed 31 weeks of physical, mental, and tactical training before marching in unison during the attestation ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Newly recruited Agniveers take part in the Passing Out Parade at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry headquarters in Srinagar, here and below. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

 

IMAGE: General Manish Erry, GOC, Gajraj Corps, inspects the newly recruited Agniveers, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Parents kiss the Agniveers, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Representatives from different religions with their holy books as the Agniveers take an oath.

 

IMAGE: Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's sons, greet General Erry.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
