Netanyahu directs talks with Lebanon after deadly strikes

According to a statement shared by the Prime Minister's Office on X, Netanyahu said the move follows repeated requests from Lebanon to initiate talks with Israel amid continued Israeli strikes on the country.

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photograph: Moti Kimchi/File Photo/Pool via Reuters

Key Points Netanyahu calls for direct Israel-Lebanon negotiations.

Talks to focus on Hezbollah disarmament and peace ties.

Lebanon signals openness to ceasefire and dialogue.

Dispute persists over scope of US-Iran ceasefire.

Israel continues strikes on Hezbollah despite truce.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called for the opening of direct negotiations with Lebanon, as tensions persist along the border despite a two-week ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities in West Asia.

According to a statement shared by the Prime Minister's Office on X, Netanyahu said the move follows repeated requests from Lebanon to initiate talks with Israel amid continued Israeli strikes on the country.

'In light of Lebanon’s repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed at the government meeting yesterday to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible,' the statement said.

Focus on Hezbollah disarmament

He added that the proposed negotiations would focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon.

The statement also noted that Israel 'appreciates the call' made by Lebanon's Prime Minister to demilitarise Beirut, signalling a possible shift in diplomatic engagement.

'The negotiations will focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon. Israel appreciates the call made today by the Prime Minister of Lebanon to demilitarise Beirut,' it added.

Lebanon signals support for ceasefire

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun said a ceasefire with Israel remains the only viable solution to the ongoing situation, adding that efforts towards a truce and direct negotiations have already begun and are receiving a 'positive response', as reported by Al Jazeera.

"The only solution to the current situation in Lebanon is to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon," he said.

Ceasefire disputes persist

The developments come as the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes a halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.

Israel continues military operations

Netanyahu earlier affirmed that Israel will persist with its military operations against Hezbollah following a series of intense and deadly strikes across Lebanon.

In a post on X, he emphasised that the military is 'continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination'.