Nepal Undertakes Rescue Operations for Citizens in Gulf Amid Rising Tensions

Nepal is actively engaged in carrying out rescue operations for more than 5,000 of its citizens working in different Gulf countries amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Also, Minister for Foreign Affairs Balananda Sharma said the government is committed to the safety of around 3 million Nepalese, who are presumed to be residing in different countries in the Gulf region.

More than 5,000 Nepalese working in various countries of West Asia have registered their names in the online application form maintained by the ministry's consular section, informing that they want to return home, according to Lok Bahadur Chhetri, spokesperson at the Foreign Ministry.

The government is actively engaged in maintaining their safety and carrying out rescue operations for them, the spokesperson said during a press meet at the ministry's office.

Impact of Regional Conflict on Nepalese Citizens

The ministry also said 15 Nepali nationals were injured in the missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran. Six were reportedly injured in Israel.

Fourteen of those injured have already returned to work after receiving treatment, while one person is still undergoing treatment and is in stable condition, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, quoting Ramkaji Khadka, joint secretary at the ministry.

Government Response and Repatriation Efforts

The government formed an Emergency Response Team led by Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai last week to present recommendations after studying the emerging situation in the Gulf region following the escalation of tension in the wake of joint attacks launched by the US and Israel against Iran.

The government has already started preparatory works regarding the repatriation of Nepalese residing in the risk zone, Minister Sharma told a press meet.

The US and Israel have launched a massive joint attack on Iran since February 28. Into its 12th day on Wednesday, the war has extended to almost the entire Gulf region with Iran's retaliation.