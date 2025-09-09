India tightens border security after Nepal unrest

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) that guards the 1751-km-long unfenced international front with Nepal has stepped up security across all its border posts and vulnerable points in the wake of unrest in Nepal, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security tightened at Indo-Nepal Border amid Nepal Protest, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, September 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh's seven districts bordering Nepal. The districts are Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit.

Security arrangements involve joint patrolling by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), local police and intelligence units, the officials said.

All the field commanders of the SSB have been asked to be on the ground and maintain an enhanced vigil, they said

In Balrampur, additional personnel have been deployed at 22 SSB border posts while drones are being used to monitor sensitive stretches, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

"Operation Kavach" committees have also been activated to maintain strict surveillance over cross-border movement.

Nepal was in the grip of a major crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government protests that saw attacks on private residences of several high-profile leaders, the headquarters of political parties and even parliament, a day after 19 people died in police action against the agitators.

The protests led by students appeared to reflect the growing public anger with the Oli dispensation over a range of issues, including a ban on social media and alleged inaction against corruption.

Though the Nepal government on Monday night revoked its ban on social media websites following demonstrations under the banner of 'Gen Z', the protests intensified on Tuesday.

Residents in the border areas said people in Nepal were distressed as the ban had cut off free communication with relatives across the border via WhatsApp and Facebook.

"Now that the restrictions have been lifted, there is some relief, but tension remains due to violent demonstrations," said Rakesh Yadav, MLA from the Gasdi area adjoining the border.

In Maharajganj, Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said a high alert has been issued at the Sonauli border with additional checks of travellers and vehicles.

Transporters reported a sharp decline in bus passengers headed to Nepal, while local tour operators said several trips had been cancelled.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to defer travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises.

The officials said Shravasti and Bahraich districts have also intensified joint patrolling. Border Force Commander Ganga Singh Udawat said movement across the border has halved.

"We are advising Indian citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Nepal," he said.

Reports from Bahraich's Rupaidiha border and Nepalgunj town suggested simmering anger among locals after the death of youths during protests.

Schools in Nepalgunj remained shut on Tuesday and four-wheelers from India were restricted for safety reasons.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, SP Sankalp Sharma said cross-border trade had been temporarily halted and additional forces deployed along checkpoints. Markets in the Gaurifanta border area wore a deserted look as movement from Nepal reduced drastically.

In Pilibhit district, DM Gyanendra Singh said constant coordination was being maintained with SSB and village heads along the frontier.

SSB Commander Sher Singh said there had been no fresh reports of unrest from Nepal's Mahendranagar side.

The officials said that while the lifting of the ban on social media platforms has eased communication concerns, the atmosphere across the border remains uneasy and security agencies will continue to maintain strict vigil.

The unrest in Nepal has led to a near-complete halt in movement across the international border at Panitanki in the northern part of West Bengal, leaving hundreds of trucks stranded on the Indian side, officials said.

Although there was no official word, vehicle movement through the Panitanki border had stopped since Monday afternoon. Police have also set up checkpoints and begun vehicle checks from early morning.

Shops at Panitanki are shut, and strict checks are in place. People can cross the border only after showing a valid ID. All vehicles are being searched, and police are collecting details of drivers and passengers. Dog squads have also been deployed for security.

More than 100 Indian truck drivers and many tourists are currently stuck at the border due to the disruption.