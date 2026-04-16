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Home  » News » Ex-Nepal Minister Released: Court Cites Unlawful Detention in Money Laundering Case

Ex-Nepal Minister Released: Court Cites Unlawful Detention in Money Laundering Case

By Shirish B Pradhan
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 20:57 IST

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Nepal's Supreme Court has ordered the release of former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka from custody in a money laundering case, citing unlawful detention and insufficient evidence.

Photograph: Jeremy Lee/Reuters

Photograph: Jeremy Lee/Reuters

Key Points

  • Nepal's Supreme Court ordered the release of former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka from police custody in a money laundering case.
  • The court deemed Khadka's arrest and remand extensions unlawful, citing insufficient evidence presented by the government.
  • While ordering his release, the court imposed a travel restriction, requiring Khadka to seek permission before travelling abroad.
  • The investigation into the alleged money laundering offences can continue without Khadka being held in custody.

Nepal's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, who was in police custody in a money laundering case.

A joint bench of Acting Chief Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla and Justice Shreekant Paudel issued the order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Khadka's wife Binita Thapa, Supreme Court Information Officer Nirajan Pandey said.

 

The court ruled that the legal procedures followed during Khadka's arrest and subsequent extensions of his remand were unlawful, noting that the evidence presented by the government did not justify his continued detention.

The court also observed that the Nepali Congress (NC) leader's detention lacked the necessary legal basis.

It said the investigation into the alleged offences could proceed without keeping him in custody.

While ordering his release, the court imposed a travel restriction, directing Khadka to obtain prior permission before travelling abroad.

The order came after the court on Wednesday sought investigation files and a written response from the Department of Revenue Investigation.

Khadka was arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau on March 29 following a request from the Department of Money Laundering Investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Shirish B Pradhan in Kathmandu, Nepal
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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