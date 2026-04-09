Ex-Nepal PM Oli Freed on Bail in Gen Z Protest Case

Nepal's former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has been released on bail, raising questions about the investigation into his alleged role in suppressing the Gen Z protests and the implications for political stability.

Photograph: TV Today, Nepal/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Former Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli and ex-Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak released on bail after arrest related to Gen Z protests.

The Supreme Court ordered the release if the investigation wasn't completed by Thursday.

Oli claims his detention was prejudiced and revengeful, lacking proper grounds.

Arrests followed the Balendra Shah government's decision to implement a probe commission's report on the protests.

The probe commission held Oli and Lekhak responsible for deaths during the Gen Z protests.

Nepal's former prime minister K P Sharma Oli and ex-home minister Ramesh Lekhak were on Thursday released from custody on a personal recognisance bail, police said.

Oli, the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Lennist), and Lekhak, a senior Nepali Congress leader, were arrested last month on charges of alleged involvement in suppressing the Gen Z movement of September 8 and 9 last year, in which 76 people died.

On Monday, a joint bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Binod Sharma and Sunil Kumar Pokharel ordered authorities to complete the investigation against Oli and Lekhak by Thursday or release them from custody.

Oli and Lekhak have been released on condition that they will be present before the authorities when required, Kathmandu Police spokesperson Pawan Kumar Bhattarai said.

Oli was handed over to his wife Radhika Shakya, whereas 62-year-old Lekhak was handed over to his wife Yashoda, said Bhattarai.

"I have finally been released after 13 days of prejudiced and revengeful detention by the authorities. I have been freed in the absence of a proper ground and proof to move a legal case against me," the 75-year-old leader wrote on his social media account, shortly after the release.

Their arrests came after the newly formed Balendra Shah government decided to implement a probe commission's report on the Gen Z protests in its first cabinet meeting.

The commission formed by the interim government led by Sushila Karki had recommended legal action against Oli and Lekhak in its report on inquiring into the Gen Z protests, holding them responsible for the deaths.