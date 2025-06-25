Nepal ex-PM Madhav Nepal gets bail in Patanjali land case

A Nepalese court on Wednesday ordered the release of former prime minister Madhav Nepal against a bail bond of NRs 3.5 million in a land misappropriation case linked to Patanjali Yogpeeth.

IMAGE: Newly-elected President Ram Chandra Paudel is greeted by the former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba along with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal (left), also known as Prachanda, and former PM Madhav Kumar Nepal (Right), after being elected as the third president of Nepal at the Parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal March 9, 2023. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Madhav, the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Socialist, was present in a special court to present his arguments relating to the land misappropriation case.

The court ordered that he can leave after depositing the Nepalese Rs 3.5 million bail amount, a court official said.

Earlier this month, the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority filed a case at a special court against him and 93 others for their alleged involvement in the Patanjali land deal case.

The CIAA alleged that Patanjali Yogpeeth, an Indian conglomerate, had purchased land in the Kavrepalanchok district under land ceiling exemption.

However, the land, acquired under government concession, was sold off with Cabinet-level approval during Madhav's tenure as prime minister in 2009.

In a statement, Patanjali said it had purchased the land through due process as per the laws of Nepal.

"Patanjali has not acquired any government land. It is unfair to drag our name into local political vendetta proceedings," it said.

Madhav, a sitting member of parliament, lost his parliamentary position automatically after the filing of the chargesheet.