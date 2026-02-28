HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nepal-bound flight returns to Bengaluru again, passengers protest

Nepal-bound flight returns to Bengaluru again, passengers protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 28, 2026 13:38 IST

Frustrated passengers staged a protest at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after a private airline's Kathmandu flight faced repeated disruptions, leading to accusations of mismanagement and ruined travel plans.

Chaos at Bengaluru airport

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Passengers at Bengaluru Airport protested against an airline after their Kathmandu flight was disrupted for two consecutive days.
  • The flight initially returned to Bengaluru without landing in Kathmandu, and a subsequent flight was diverted to Lucknow.
  • Passengers allege they were confined inside the aircraft for extended periods with poor communication from the airline.
  • The passengers, including Kannada-speaking travelers, claim their Nepal trip was ruined due to the airline's mismanagement and are demanding accountability and compensation.
  • CISF personnel intervened as passengers staged a sit-in protest at the airport, highlighting the severity of the travel disruptions.

Chaos prevailed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after passengers bound for Nepal have staged a protest against Air India Express, alleging gross mismanagement that disrupted their travel plans for two consecutive days.

According to passengers, the flight departed Bengaluru for Kathmandu at 10.30 am on Thursday. However, the aircraft returned without landing in Kathmandu under circumstances that were not clearly communicated to travellers, they alleged.

The same aircraft reportedly took off again on Friday morning, but once again failed to land in Kathmandu and was diverted to Lucknow.

Passengers alleged that they were made to remain seated inside the aircraft for several hours after landing in Lucknow.

 

Passengers kept inside the plane for hours

"We were kept inside the plane for hours without proper information. No one clearly explained what was happening," a passenger said during their protest on Friday.

After prolonged waiting and exhaustion, travellers staged a protest inside the aircraft, forcing the airline to fly them back to Bengaluru.

Upon arrival, several passengers sat in protest near the immigration area at the airport, expressing anger over what they described as a waste of two days of their time.

Protesters claimed they were confined inside the aircraft for more than 30 hours in total and accused the airline of poor coordination and communication.

"Our entire Nepal trip has been ruined. We planned this well in advance and suffered financial losses," another passenger said.

Airport security intervenes 

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intervened and attempted to pacify the agitating passengers.

However, many continued their sit-in protest demanding accountability and compensation from the airline.

More than 40 Kannada-speaking travellers were among those on board, who said their long-planned Nepal trip was disrupted due to the airline's alleged failure to manage the situation effectively.

There was no immediate reaction from the airline.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
