HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 10 Airports With Flights To The Most Global Destinations

10 Airports With Flights To The Most Global Destinations

By REDIFF TRAVEL
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2026 12:16 IST

x

Forecasts released by Airports Council International World indicate that total passenger volumes worldwide are set to rise to 17.7 billion over the period from 2024 to 2043.

At the same time, a newly-published report from aviation intelligence company OAG has mapped out the leading global airports for 2025, evaluating them both on the number of planned international flight links against the range of locations they already connect to.

These 10 airports have flights to the most destinations in the world. Delhi, incidentally is among the top 50. Read on... 

airport

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arne Müseler/Wikimedia Commons

1. Istanbul Airport, Türkiye

With one of the most striking climbs in rankings, this Turkish airport leads the world in the destinations it offers.

The airport facilitates 82,733 possible links via flights to an unbelievable 327 destinations. Turkish Airlines overwhelmingly shapes the traffic at Istanbul Aiport, accounting for 79 per cent of all services. 

airport

Photograph: Kind courtesy Heidas/Wikimedia Commons

2. Frankfurt International Airport, Germany 

FRA became second in 2025, with Lufthansa operating 56 per cent of flights. Handling 73,221 connections to a whopping 307 destinations, it is Europe’s high-capacity, ultra-efficient hub.

france

Photograph: Kind courtesy Briancrowley12/Wikimedia Commons

3. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, France

CDG is powered mainly by Air France, which operates 56 per cent of flights. The airport handles 57,014 connections across 299 destinations. 

irport

Photograph: Kind courtesy N i c o l a/Wikimedia Commons

4. Chicago O’Hare International Airport, United States

ORD ranks fourth worldwide. United Airlines operates 49 per cent of flights out of the Chicago hub, with 65,141 connections serving 297 destinations.

dubai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ввласенко/Wikimedia Commons

5. Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates

Emirates dominates operations at UAE's DXB, with a 38 per cent share, while the airport manages 46,104 connections across 280 destinations.

airport
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ymblanter/Wikimedia Commons

6. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Netherlands

Schiphol offers 66,798 connections across 275 cities, with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines operating 55 per cent of all flights,

airports

Photograph: Kind courtesy EEJCC/Wikimedia Commons

7. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, United States

Driven mainly by traffic from American Airlines, which controls a dominant 85 per cent of flights, this airport handles 45,627 connections across 272 destinations, cementing its status as a major US aviation centre.

airport

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kenneth Iwelumo/Wikimedia Commons

8. London Heathrow, United Kingdom

As per OAG methodology, which looks at layover time, plus connections plus destinations, Heathrow is the most connected airport in the world, but it has flights going to just 226 cities, enabling travellers to access over 59,000 onward flight options.

airport

Photograph: Kind courtesy MSchiemenz/Wikimedia Commons

9. Seoul Incheon International Airport, Republic of Korea 

ICN is ranked ninth in 2025. Korean Air handles 22 per cent of the flights from this airport. INC boasts 41,572 connections to 179 destinations.

airport

Photograph: Kind courtesy Craig/Wikimedia Commons

10. Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia 

The main airport of Malaysia's capital manages 36,159 connections to 151 destinations, with AirAsia operating 36 per cent of the flights.

 airport

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harvinder Chandigarh/Wikimedia Commons

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has been placed 39th on the list of the world’s most 'connected airports', ahead of Rome, Boston, Vancouver, Ho Chi Minh, Zurich and Melbourne, but flies to just 157 destinations and offers 16,178 connections, retaining its role as a key aviation hub for the region.

REDIFF TRAVEL
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Ahead Of Shanghai: 9th Busiest Airport In World
Delhi Ahead Of Shanghai: 9th Busiest Airport In World
8 Of The World's Best Airports
8 Of The World's Best Airports
India's Busiest Route: Air India Beats Indigo!
India's Busiest Route: Air India Beats Indigo!
The Best Airlines And Airports in 2025
The Best Airlines And Airports in 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 3

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

VIDEOS

Serene Scenes at Thoothukudi Harbour Estuary as Water Birds Gather3:03

Serene Scenes at Thoothukudi Harbour Estuary as Water...

'We can also respond', Germany's Merz on Trump's Tariff & Greenland threats3:55

'We can also respond', Germany's Merz on Trump's Tariff...

Akshay Kumar's escort car meets with accident in Mumbai3:18

Akshay Kumar's escort car meets with accident in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO