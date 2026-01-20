10 Airports With Flights To The Most Global Destinations

Forecasts released by Airports Council International World indicate that total passenger volumes worldwide are set to rise to 17.7 billion over the period from 2024 to 2043.

At the same time, a newly-published report from aviation intelligence company OAG has mapped out the leading global airports for 2025, evaluating them both on the number of planned international flight links against the range of locations they already connect to.

These 10 airports have flights to the most destinations in the world. Delhi, incidentally is among the top 50. Read on...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arne Müseler/Wikimedia Commons

1. Istanbul Airport, Türkiye

With one of the most striking climbs in rankings, this Turkish airport leads the world in the destinations it offers.

The airport facilitates 82,733 possible links via flights to an unbelievable 327 destinations. Turkish Airlines overwhelmingly shapes the traffic at Istanbul Aiport, accounting for 79 per cent of all services.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Heidas/Wikimedia Commons

2. Frankfurt International Airport, Germany

FRA became second in 2025, with Lufthansa operating 56 per cent of flights. Handling 73,221 connections to a whopping 307 destinations, it is Europe’s high-capacity, ultra-efficient hub.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Briancrowley12/Wikimedia Commons

3. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, France

CDG is powered mainly by Air France, which operates 56 per cent of flights. The airport handles 57,014 connections across 299 destinations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy N i c o l a/Wikimedia Commons

4. Chicago O’Hare International Airport, United States

ORD ranks fourth worldwide. United Airlines operates 49 per cent of flights out of the Chicago hub, with 65,141 connections serving 297 destinations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ввласенко/Wikimedia Commons

5. Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates

Emirates dominates operations at UAE's DXB, with a 38 per cent share, while the airport manages 46,104 connections across 280 destinations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ymblanter/Wikimedia Commons

6. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Netherlands

Schiphol offers 66,798 connections across 275 cities, with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines operating 55 per cent of all flights,

Photograph: Kind courtesy EEJCC/Wikimedia Commons

7. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, United States

Driven mainly by traffic from American Airlines, which controls a dominant 85 per cent of flights, this airport handles 45,627 connections across 272 destinations, cementing its status as a major US aviation centre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kenneth Iwelumo/Wikimedia Commons

8. London Heathrow, United Kingdom

As per OAG methodology, which looks at layover time, plus connections plus destinations, Heathrow is the most connected airport in the world, but it has flights going to just 226 cities, enabling travellers to access over 59,000 onward flight options.

Photograph: Kind courtesy MSchiemenz/Wikimedia Commons

9. Seoul Incheon International Airport, Republic of Korea

ICN is ranked ninth in 2025. Korean Air handles 22 per cent of the flights from this airport. INC boasts 41,572 connections to 179 destinations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Craig/Wikimedia Commons

10. Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia

The main airport of Malaysia's capital manages 36,159 connections to 151 destinations, with AirAsia operating 36 per cent of the flights.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harvinder Chandigarh/Wikimedia Commons

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has been placed 39th on the list of the world’s most 'connected airports', ahead of Rome, Boston, Vancouver, Ho Chi Minh, Zurich and Melbourne, but flies to just 157 destinations and offers 16,178 connections, retaining its role as a key aviation hub for the region.