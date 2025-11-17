The Best Airlines And Airports in 2025

Photograph: Feline Lim/Reuters

Forbes has released its Air Travel Awards for 2025, spotlighting the aviation stars that turn every plane journey into something much more memorable.

We all remember our air trips where either the airline, or the airport, bowled us over with their service or offering. These awards look at best airports, lounges, airlines or airport food worldwide.

For the 2025 line-up, there were 18 standout winners in various slots. Let's look at 7 of them in the categories important to us:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maarten Visser/Wikimedia Commons

1. Best International Airline: Emirates

For the second consecutive year, Emirates has secured the title of Best International Airline from Forbes, a testament to the Dubai carrier’s relentless pursuit of the best hospitality above ground, that makes sure every moment of a journey is above par for its customers in every class.

Recently, Emirates unveiled an exquisitely designed check-in area resembling an elegant private lounge, created exclusively for its first class guests and club flyers.

It also holds the unique distinction of being the world’s first autism-certified airline and its staff is trained to handle passengers hampered by autism.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Takeshi Aida/Wikimedia Commons

2. Best International Airport: Singapore Changi Airport

It's difficult for any other airport in the world to keep up with Changi. The Singapore masterpiece, with its unimaginable features, makes the rest of the world's airports look tacky and downright pedestrian.

The winner of umpteen awards, and already twice champion by Forbes, Changi has rewritten the rulebook on how an airport should feel. It has crafted a realm that borders on the fantastical. At its heart stands the mesmerising Rain Vortex, a soaring seven-level indoor cascade that stops visitors in their tracks. Surrounding it are excellent facilities of every kind.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fersolieslava/Wikimedia Commons

3. Best International First Class: Emirates First Class On The Boeing 777-300ER

This section on Emirates Boeings is nothing less than a tiny super-luxurious boutique hotel in the sky.

The sanctuary is sealed by tall partition doors. Passengers recline in 'zero-gravity' seats (whatever that means) in plush private cabins and are surrounded by elegant amenities of every kind. The curated meals would even make top chefs happy (many a chef hates dining on a plane).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Travelarz/Wikimedia Commons

4. Best International Business Class: Qatar Airways Qsuites

Conceived for groups of travellers, couples or families who require shared spaces, Qsuites has several configurations that are impeccably-designed private nooks, soaring 20,000 feet above earth.

Solo flyers aren’t left out either and can claim special quiet corners.

Silk pajamas, branded toiletries, gourmet meals are the other perks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy wuppertaler/Wikimedia Commons

5. Best Independent Airport Lounge: Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alléno, Hamad International Airport

Celebrated chef Yannick Alléno has turned the Qatar lounge into an international dining destination. And a culinary escape. The menu is French haute cuisine with quirky Qatari accents.

Louis Vuitton has seen to it that even an airport lounge can be bespoke with its signature furnishings, striking artwork and lush foliage, creating a space akin to an impeccably-designed salon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emirates

6. Best International Airline Lounge: Emirates First Class Lounge, Dubai

Emirates has created an exotic private club for its first class guests, offering an abundance of comforts.

Guests can savour beautifully-prepared plates -- delicate John Dory, which is a special baked fish or exquisitely slow-cooked beef short ribs, that have been tended for three full days.

After a meal they can wander into a cosy, laid-back cigar room or enjoy the dedicated Moët & Chandon corner or head for a spa. Boarding is directly from the lounge!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharon Hahn Darlin/Wikimedia Commons

7. Best Airport Dining: Singapore Changi Airport

200. That is the number of eateries spread across this fantastic airport and the neighbouring Jewel Changi complex.

The food scene is so exceptional that Singaporeans often show up at Changi for meal even when they have no plans of catching a flight.