New Air Ticket Refund Rules Will Help You

Ever booked a flight in a hurry and then immediately spotted a typo in your name? Or realised you chose the wrong date?

Good news.

India's aviation regulator, the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA), has changed the rules to make ticket cancellations and refunds far less painful. The new amendment to the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on refunds introduces clearer timelines and stronger passenger rights.

Key Points 48-hour free cancellation window : You can cancel or change your ticket within 48 hours of booking without paying extra charges (if the flight is at least seven days away for domestic travel or 15 days for international travel).

: You can cancel or change your ticket within 48 hours of booking without paying extra charges (if the flight is at least seven days away for domestic travel or 15 days for international travel). Refund within 14 working days : Airlines must process your refund within 14 working days even if you booked through a travel portal or agent.

: Airlines must process your refund within 14 working days even if you booked through a travel portal or agent. Free name correction within 24 hours : If you spot a spelling mistake in your name within 24 hours of booking directly on the airline's web site, it can be corrected without a fee.

: If you spot a spelling mistake in your name within 24 hours of booking directly on the airline's web site, it can be corrected without a fee. Taxes must be refunded : Even for 'non-refundable' tickets, airlines must return applicable taxes and airport charges if you cancel.

: Even for 'non-refundable' tickets, airlines must return applicable taxes and airport charges if you cancel. No forced credit vouchers: Airlines cannot force you to accept a credit voucher -- you have the right to choose a proper refund if you want.

The amendments, issued on February 24 and effective from February 26 -- see the DGCA notification HERE, sets time limits for refunds and clarifies passengers' rights.

Here's what it really means for you.

1. You now get 48 hours to change your mind

Think of it as a cooling-off period.

After you book a ticket, you have 48 hours to cancel or change it without paying cancellation or change fees.

There's just one catch:

• Your flight must be at least seven days away (for domestic travel).

• Or 15 days away (for international travel).

If your travel date is too close, this benefit won't apply.

You may still have to pay a fare difference if you switch to a more expensive flight but the airline can't charge you extra penalties during this 48-hour window.

2. Refund within 14 working days

One of the most common gripes that passengers had was waiting for refund after they cancelled their ticket.

Now, under the new rules issued by the DGCA, the airline has to process the refund within 14 working days.

Even if you have booked your ticket through a travel portal or agent, the onus is still on the airline to ensure the refund reaches you on time.

No more 'talk to the agent' ping-pong.

3. Made a mistake in your name? Fix it within 24 hours -- free

We've all made a spelling error while typing our own name.

If you book directly on the airline's website and spot the mistake within 24 hours, the airline cannot charge you to correct it (as long as it's the same passenger and not a transfer of ticket).

That small typo should no longer cost you thousands of rupees.

4. Taxes must be returned even on 'non-refundable' tickets

Here's something many travellers don't know:

Even if your fare is 'non-refundable,' airlines must refund the taxes and airport charges if you cancel.

That includes passenger service fees and user development fees.

So if someone tells you 'nothing is refundable,' that's not entirely true.

5. Credit vouchers cannot be forced on you

Passengers were forced to accept credit vouchers during the pandemic.

But now, according to the new rules, the airline cannot force you to accept a credit voucher. You have the right to demand a refund.

It's your choice.

6. Medical emergencies are treated with flexibility

If a passenger or her/his family member is hospitalised, the airline can offer a refund or a credit voucher if medical proof is provided.

The DGCA has asked airlines to be flexible in such cases.

What you should do (and avoid)

Do:

Double-check your ticket within the first few hours of booking.

Use the 48-hour window if you change your mind.

Keep screenshots and email confirmations.

Follow up if the refund doesn't arrive within 14 working days.

Don't:

Wait beyond 48 hours expecting free cancellation.

Assume 'non-refundable' means zero money back.

Accept a credit voucher if you actually want cash.

Ignore delays -- escalate your request if needed.

Why this matters

Refunds on air tickets have been a source of irritation for Indian travellers for a long time. Delays, confusion and surprise charges made it all a bit of a mess.

But the latest amendment by the DGCA aims to correct that by giving passengers leeway after booking, introducing a time limit on refunds and preventing unjustified charges.

It doesn't mean that air travel is now a breeze. But what it does mean is that you now have more rights and more control over your money.