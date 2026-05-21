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Beed Civic Body Issues Notice Over NEET Accused's Illegal Building

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 21, 2026 21:54 IST

Following the NEET paper leak scandal, the Beed Municipal Council has issued notices concerning an unauthorised building linked to key accused Prahlad Kulkarni, signalling a crackdown on alleged illegal activities.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Beed Municipal Council issues notice regarding unauthorised construction linked to NEET-UG paper leak accused Prahlad Kulkarni.
  • The illegal structure is located in the Shahunagar area of Beed.
  • Construction allegedly commenced without mandatory approvals from the civic body.
  • The building violated norms by failing to leave required open spaces.
  • Further action will be taken as per the law following a site inspection.

The Beed Municipal Council in Maharashtra has issued notices to the concerned persons with regard to an unauthorised construction linked to Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni, one of the key accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, an official said on Thursday.

The structure is located in Shahunagar area of the city, said chief officer of the council Shailesh Fanase.

 

Investigation into Illegal Construction

Kulkarni was arrested by the CBI from Pune earlier this week in the paper leak case.

An inquiry revealed that the construction in Shahunagar had allegedly commenced without obtaining mandatory approvals from the civic body and violated norms by failing to leave the required open spaces, Fanase said.

Further Action Planned

Subsequently, a team led by Town Planner Baliram Mohite and Recovery Department head V T Tidake conducted a site inspection on Tuesday evening, he said, adding that further action will be taken as per the law.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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