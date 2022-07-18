News
NEET: Girl students asked to remove innerwear at exam hall in Kerala

NEET: Girl students asked to remove innerwear at exam hall in Kerala

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 18, 2022 18:58 IST
In a shocking incident, girl students appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) at Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology were asked to remove their innerwear before entering the examination hall.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident came to light after a student filed a complaint with the Superintendent of police at Kollam.

Reportedly, the parent confirmed that the girl students were forced to appear for the exam in front of other boy students and male invigilators which made these girls really uncomfortable and disturbed them mentally and physically.

 

"My daughter has been preparing for the NEET exam since 8th grade. We were confident that she would achieve a good rank on the test but due to this issue she was unable to concentrate and couldn't properly write the exam," a student's father told ANI.

Citing the National Testing Agency's guidelines, the parent also highlighted that the NTA 'had not mentioned any ban on any form of brassiere (bra) and hooks'.

"They were very uncomfortable. The guideline issued by NTA had not mentioned any ban on bras and hooks. We were following all guidelines. But the staff did not allow them to enter the classroom without removing inner-wear," he added.

The state's women's commission also registered a suo moto case over the incident.

Reportedly, the complaints regarding the incident are increasing.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
