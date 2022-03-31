News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Teachers suspended for allowing hijab-clad girls write exam

Teachers suspended for allowing hijab-clad girls write exam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 31, 2022 18:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seven teachers who had allegedly allowed hijab-clad girls to write the 10th board examination have been suspended in Gadag district, sources in the Education Department said.

Photograph: Rajeev Gupta/ANI Photo

The teachers were the exam invigilators at CS Patil School.

Two other teachers who were the centre superintendents were also placed under suspension, they added.

 

The action was taken as it was against the Karnataka high court order, which dismissed a set of petitions by Muslim girls from Udupi Government Pre-University Girls' College who challenged the government order banning hijab or any cloth that disturbed peace, harmony and public order.

Maintaining that hijab was not an essential religious practice, the court said students have to abide by the school uniform norm.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Why is the hijab being singled out?'
'Why is the hijab being singled out?'
Hijab row: 'Don't become pawns of politicians'
Hijab row: 'Don't become pawns of politicians'
Harnaaz Sandhu speaks out on hijab: That's her choice
Harnaaz Sandhu speaks out on hijab: That's her choice
A General Consoles Victims Of Terror
A General Consoles Victims Of Terror
Imran gets a breather, no-trust vote put off to Sunday
Imran gets a breather, no-trust vote put off to Sunday
This F1 champ has struggled mentally, emotionally
This F1 champ has struggled mentally, emotionally
Mr Putin, Are You Winning The War?
Mr Putin, Are You Winning The War?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Hijab Row: 'CM Bommai has thrown out his principles'

Hijab Row: 'CM Bommai has thrown out his principles'

Muslim Women And The Hijab Debate

Muslim Women And The Hijab Debate

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances