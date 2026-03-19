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'Need to...': India reacts to attacks on Gulf energy hubs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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March 19, 2026 18:22 IST

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Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, India strongly condemns the recent attacks on energy infrastructure, warning of further destabilisation to the already uncertain global energy market.

IMAGE: Smoke and fire rise near the South Pars gas field following an attack in Bushehr Province, Iran, March 18, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • India condemns the recent attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia, calling them unacceptable.
  • The attacks, including those targeting Qatar's LNG hub, are seen as destabilising the global energy scenario.
  • India had previously called for avoiding targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region.
  • The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's concern over the escalating tensions and their impact on energy security.

As fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs triggered fresh concerns, India on Thursday said such strikes are "unacceptable and need to cease".

New Delhi described the attacks as "deeply disturbing" and that they only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario globally.

Iran targeted several energy infrastructure in West Asia including Qatar's LNG (liquefied natural gas) hub of Ras Laffan in retaliation to Israel's strikes on Iran's South Pars gas fields.

 

"India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world," he said.

"Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease," Jaiswal said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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