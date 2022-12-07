News
Rediff.com  » News » Need Modi's blessings: Kejriwal after defeating BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 07, 2022 16:03 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the people for Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and sought the cooperation of the Bhartaiya Janata Party and the Congress as well as the "blessings" of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve civic amenities in the Union Territory.

IMAGE: AAP national convener  and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers at AAP headquarters in Delhi on DDU Marg. Photograph: ANI

The AAP national convener batted for positive politics in the country to ensure that India becomes number one country in the world.

"We all have to improve the condition of Delhi and I need cooperation of all, including the BJP and Congress. We need cooperation of all, especially the help and blessings of the Centre and the prime minister to do so," Kejriwal said in his victory speech at AAP headquarters in Delhi on DDU Marg.

 

The AAP won 132 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls while the BJP was runner up with wins in 104 wards. The AAP's victory ended BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present at the victory celebration of the party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
