HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » NDA authorises Modi, Nadda to pick VP candidate

NDA authorises Modi, Nadda to pick VP candidate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 07, 2025 18:27 IST

x

The National Democratic Alliance on Thursday authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda to pick the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by the NDA MPs on the success of 'Operation Sindoor' during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, at Parliament Library Building in New Delhi, August 5, 2025, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister and BJP president JP Nadda (right) look on. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

It was a unanimous decision, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

A meeting of key BJP leaders and their allies was held at the Parliament complex where the decision was taken.

 

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah besides Nadda, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) were among those who attended the meeting.

Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Vice Presidential polls: NDA holds 28-vote edge
Vice Presidential polls: NDA holds 28-vote edge
Modi discusses possible new VP names with President
Modi discusses possible new VP names with President
Vice Presidential elections on September 9
Vice Presidential elections on September 9
Modi to address NDA parliamentary party meet amid Oppn protests
Modi to address NDA parliamentary party meet amid Oppn protests
They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate
They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Films Adapted From Tagore's Stories

webstory image 2

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 3

10 Of The Biggest Indian Hospitals

VIDEOS

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi4:24

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi

Ranveer's heartwarming moment with elderly fan melts the Internet1:39

Ranveer's heartwarming moment with elderly fan melts the...

IAF Chinooks Carry Out Critical Relief Missions in Uttarkashi0:22

IAF Chinooks Carry Out Critical Relief Missions in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD