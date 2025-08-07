NDA authorises Modi, Nadda to pick VP candidate

The National Democratic Alliance on Thursday authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda to pick the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by the NDA MPs on the success of 'Operation Sindoor' during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, at Parliament Library Building in New Delhi, August 5, 2025, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister and BJP president JP Nadda (right) look on. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

It was a unanimous decision, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

A meeting of key BJP leaders and their allies was held at the Parliament complex where the decision was taken.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah besides Nadda, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) were among those who attended the meeting.

Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.