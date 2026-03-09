HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
National Commission for Women Assesses Rajasthan's Efforts to Protect Women

National Commission for Women Assesses Rajasthan's Efforts to Protect Women

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 09, 2026 15:43 IST

The National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar met with Rajasthan Police to review and strengthen strategies for women's safety and address rising concerns about crimes against women in the state.

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Key Points

  • The National Commission for Women (NCW) reviewed Rajasthan's efforts to ensure women's safety.
  • Rajasthan Police officials presented strategies and actions taken to curb crimes against women.
  • The NCW assessed the status of complaints related to crimes against women and the progress of their resolution.
  • Discussions included various schemes implemented in Rajasthan for women's safety and empowerment.

National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday held a review meeting with Rajasthan Police officials on issues related to safety of women in the state.

The meeting took place in the auditorium of the Rajasthan Police Headquarters where officials discussed the progress and action taken in cases related to crimes against women.

 

Review of Strategies and Complaint Resolution

During the meeting, deliberations focused on strategies to curb crimes against women and strengthen mechanisms for their safety. The status of complaints received, efforts made for their disposal and the action taken by police were also reviewed.

SP Civil Rights Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla gave a presentation on the situation of crimes against women in the state, the number of complaints received and the steps taken for their resolution.

Rahatkar took stock of the developments and gave suggestions during the meeting. Officials also discussed various schemes being implemented in the state for women's safety.

DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma and other senior police officials were present in the meeting.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
