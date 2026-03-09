National Commission for Women Assesses Rajasthan's Efforts to Protect Women

The National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar met with Rajasthan Police to review and strengthen strategies for women's safety and address rising concerns about crimes against women in the state.

National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday held a review meeting with Rajasthan Police officials on issues related to safety of women in the state.

The meeting took place in the auditorium of the Rajasthan Police Headquarters where officials discussed the progress and action taken in cases related to crimes against women.

Review of Strategies and Complaint Resolution

During the meeting, deliberations focused on strategies to curb crimes against women and strengthen mechanisms for their safety. The status of complaints received, efforts made for their disposal and the action taken by police were also reviewed.

SP Civil Rights Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla gave a presentation on the situation of crimes against women in the state, the number of complaints received and the steps taken for their resolution.

Rahatkar took stock of the developments and gave suggestions during the meeting. Officials also discussed various schemes being implemented in the state for women's safety.

DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma and other senior police officials were present in the meeting.