Home  » News » Delhi Police Launch Women's Safety and Awareness Campaigns for International Women's Day

Delhi Police Launch Women's Safety and Awareness Campaigns for International Women's Day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 08, 2026 20:58 IST

To mark International Women's Day, the Delhi Police launched a series of initiatives including self-defence training and awareness programs aimed at enhancing women's safety and legal knowledge.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police organised awareness drives and self-defence training for International Women's Day.
  • Initiatives focused on promoting women's safety awareness and legal literacy.
  • Programmes included self-defence sessions, cyber awareness workshops, and health check-up camps.
  • A women's scooter rally and felicitation events were held to recognise women's contributions.
  • Self-defence workshops and safety awareness meetings were organised in schools, colleges, and public spaces.

The Delhi Police on Sunday organised a series of awareness drives, self-defence training sessions and community outreach programmes across districts and units to mark International Women's Day.

The initiatives, held in the run-up to and on the occasion, aimed at promoting women's safety awareness, legal literacy and community participation through various engagement activities.

 

A senior police officer said the programmes included self-defence training sessions, lectures on good touch and bad touch, cyber and social media awareness workshops, health check-up camps, a women's scooter rally, and felicitation events recognising the contribution of women in society and policing.

District-Level Initiatives

In the North District, a scooter rally involving 40 women police personnel was organised. In the northwest district, a self-defence training session was conducted at government school, while similar awareness programmes were organised under the Parivartan Cell and Nazuk scheme.

Several districts, including South, Southeast, West and Dwarka, organised self-defence workshops, safety awareness meetings and cyber awareness sessions in schools, colleges, markets and public spaces.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
