NCW Takes Cognisance Of Gujarat Sexual Exploitation Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation and rape of a woman and her minor daughter by their landlord in Gujarat, demanding swift action and a detailed report.

Key Points NCW takes suo motu cognisance of alleged sexual exploitation and rape in Gujarat's Morbi district.

NCW Chairperson directs Gujarat officials to ensure immediate and impartial action.

The commission seeks a detailed action taken report within seven days.

NCW demands strict action against the accused landlord for exploiting vulnerable women and children.

Authorities are directed to investigate potential accomplices and implement preventive measures.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took suo motu cognisance of reports about alleged sexual exploitation and rape of a woman and her minor daughter by their landlord in Gujarat's Morbi district.

NCW Demands Immediate Action in Gujarat Case

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Gujarat chief secretary and director general of police, directing them to ensure immediate, impartial and time-bound action in the matter. She sought a detailed action taken report (ATR) within seven days.

"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of extremely serious media reports regarding the alleged sexual exploitation and rape of a woman and her minor daughter in Morbi district of Gujarat," the commission said in a post on X.

Details of the Alleged Exploitation

It said that according to media reports, the accused landlord allegedly sexually exploited the woman and her minor daughter for a long time as they were not able to pay rent.

Such inhuman exploitation of women and children was unacceptable and strict action should be taken against the guilty, it said.

NCW Seeks Information on Legal Provisions and Actions

The NCW sought details from authorities of the provisions invoked in the FIR and the action taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It also sought information on the arrest of the accused, the current status of the investigation, medical and forensic examination of the woman and her daughter, counselling, legal assistance, security, rehabilitation and compensation being provided to them.

Call for Investigation of Accomplices and Preventive Measures

The NCW further directed the authorities to investigate the role of any other person who may have provided protection or assistance to the accused and to ensure preventive measures to curb the exploitation of economically vulnerable women and children.