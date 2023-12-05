News
Rediff.com  » News » MARCOS In Action!

MARCOS In Action!

By REDIFF NEWS
December 05, 2023 15:39 IST
Glimpses of an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy from Tarkarli beach in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, on Monday, December 4, 2023 during the Navy Day 2023 celebrations.

 

IMAGE: The MH-60 Romeo Advance Light Helicopter, the Indian Navy's latest addition, is capable of anti-submarine warfare. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: MARCOS or the Marine Commandos, officially known as the Indian Navy's Marine Commando Force, perform combat free fall.
The free fall was carried out from an ALH from a height of 24,000 feet.

 

IMAGE: The LSV (Immediate Support Vessel), a type of patrol boat, is equipped with an optical day-night surveillance system and machine guns and can travel at a speed of 40 knots (74km/h).

 

IMAGE: The Sea King Charlie, an Advance Light Helicopter, carries MARCOS for a mission.

 

IMAGE: The Sea King Charlie does a mid-air drop of MARCOS in a demonstration of inserting the commandos at a critical installation.

 

IMAGE: The MARCOS slide down onto an inflatable rubber boat as the helicopter gives them cover.

 

IMAGE: The helicopter fires flares for ease of vision only for the demo; usually these ops are done under the cover of darkness.

 

IMAGE: MARCOS simulate beach reconnaissance and assault, using the inflatable watercraft Gemini.

 

IMAGE: A demonstration of how MARCOS destroy an enemy oil rig.

 

IMAGE: The P-8I Poseidon leaves a trail of flares.

 

IMAGE: A trail of flares in the sky.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
More like this

Navy appoints 1st woman commanding officer in ship

Navy appoints 1st woman commanding officer in ship

Indian Navy's Firepower At Sea

Indian Navy's Firepower At Sea

