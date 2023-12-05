MARCOS In Action!

Glimpses of an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy from Tarkarli beach in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, on Monday, December 4, 2023 during the Navy Day 2023 celebrations.

IMAGE: The MH-60 Romeo Advance Light Helicopter, the Indian Navy's latest addition, is capable of anti-submarine warfare. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: MARCOS or the Marine Commandos, officially known as the Indian Navy's Marine Commando Force, perform combat free fall.

The free fall was carried out from an ALH from a height of 24,000 feet.

IMAGE: The LSV (Immediate Support Vessel), a type of patrol boat, is equipped with an optical day-night surveillance system and machine guns and can travel at a speed of 40 knots (74km/h).

IMAGE: The Sea King Charlie, an Advance Light Helicopter, carries MARCOS for a mission.

IMAGE: The Sea King Charlie does a mid-air drop of MARCOS in a demonstration of inserting the commandos at a critical installation.

IMAGE: The MARCOS slide down onto an inflatable rubber boat as the helicopter gives them cover.

IMAGE: The helicopter fires flares for ease of vision only for the demo; usually these ops are done under the cover of darkness.

IMAGE: MARCOS simulate beach reconnaissance and assault, using the inflatable watercraft Gemini.

IMAGE: A demonstration of how MARCOS destroy an enemy oil rig.

IMAGE: The P-8I Poseidon leaves a trail of flares.

IMAGE: A trail of flares in the sky.

