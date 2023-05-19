News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Navy Deploys Poseidon To Rescue Chinese Fishermen

Navy Deploys Poseidon To Rescue Chinese Fishermen

By Ajai Shukla
May 19, 2023 16:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In an unfolding drama in the stormy waters of the Indian Ocean, the Indian Navy has mobilised to the rescue of a Chinese fishing boat that has sunk in bad weather in the southern Indian Ocean.

So far, despite the best efforts of multiple rescue agencies, none of the 39 crew members and fishermen on board have been sighted or rescued.

The Chinese fishing boat sank approximately 900 nautical miles (1,650 kilometres) from the Indian coast. That places it in the latitude of Diego Garcia and the Seychelles.

 

Given the long distance from the closest land, the Indian Navy has deployed its state-of-the-art Boeing P-8I Poseidon long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, which have the endurance to reach the location of the incident.

'In a swift humanitarian action on May 17, Indian Navy deployed its air maritime reconnaissance assets in the Southern Indian Ocean Region approximately 900 nautical miles from India, in response to sinking of a Chinese fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 with 39 crew onboard,' the ministry of defence stated on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

'The crew includes nationals from China, Indonesia and Philippines. P-8I aircraft have carried out multiple and extensive searches despite adverse weather and located multiple objects possibly belonging to the sunken vessel,' the ministry added.

The Indian Navy operates its fleet of 12 P-8I aircraft from the INS Rajali naval air base, located at Arakkonam, near Chennai.

From here, the P-8I aircraft are flying 900 nautical miles to the scene of the incident, searching the area for four hours, and then flying back to the base.

However, naval sources say that the location and rescue of any fishermen has so far been prevented by severe weather conditions.

Responding to the incident, the Indian Navy said: 'As an immediate response, search and rescue (SAR) equipment was deployed at the scene by the Indian aircraft on request of People's Liberation Army (Navy) ships, closing in on the area.'

'In a display of India's obligations as a credible and responsible partner for ensuring safety at sea, the Indian Navy units also coordinated SAR efforts with other units in the area and guided the PLA(N) warships transiting to the scene of the incident.'

'The Indian Navy continues to remain deployed to provide all possible assistance to the ongoing SAR efforts.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ajai Shukla in New Delhi
Source: source
 
Print this article
Large presence of Chinese vessels in IOR: Navy chief
Large presence of Chinese vessels in IOR: Navy chief
5-8 Chinese Navy units in Indian Ocean: Navy chief
5-8 Chinese Navy units in Indian Ocean: Navy chief
An Unforgettable Day For The Indian Navy
An Unforgettable Day For The Indian Navy
First Modi, Zelenskyy meet since Ukraine war likely
First Modi, Zelenskyy meet since Ukraine war likely
Are Tattoos Secret To Kohli-Faf Magic?
Are Tattoos Secret To Kohli-Faf Magic?
SC panel: SEBI didn't find anything on Adani, but...
SC panel: SEBI didn't find anything on Adani, but...
Fall In Love As Aishwarya Goes Green
Fall In Love As Aishwarya Goes Green
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

74 missing after Chinese fishing boats sink during storm

74 missing after Chinese fishing boats sink during storm

SL detains 37 Chinese fishermen, releases them later

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances