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Home » News » IT Firm Harassment Case: Police Investigate Bank Accounts for Funding Links

IT Firm Harassment Case: Police Investigate Bank Accounts for Funding Links

April 14, 2026 14:09 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

Authorities are investigating the bank accounts of individuals arrested in the Nashik IT firm sexual harassment case to uncover potential links to illegal funding, as the investigation widens.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

Bank accounts of the accused arrested in connection with the sexual harassment and religious conversion case involving some women employees of an IT firm in Nashik are being investigated to check whether they had received funds for carrying out illegal activities, sources said.

The case is being investigated by an SIT.

 

The bank accounts of the accused are being investigated to determine the source of funds, sources in police said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

A local court on Monday extended the police custody of the female operations manager of TCS BPO until April 15 in connection with the case.

Seven employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), including six men and a woman, have been arrested so far. Another female employee is absconding, according to investigators.

Investigation Details

Earlier this week, the police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored their complaints.

The arrested staffers, who have since been suspended, have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and the female operations manager, police said.

TCS Response

TCS on Sunday said that the firm has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, confirming the suspension of employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at its Nashik office.

On Monday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran termed sexual harassment as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced that a thorough investigation is underway under TCS's Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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