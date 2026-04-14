IT Firm Harassment Case: Police Investigate Bank Accounts for Funding Links

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Authorities are investigating the bank accounts of individuals arrested in the Nashik IT firm sexual harassment case to uncover potential links to illegal funding, as the investigation widens.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Bank accounts of the accused in the Nashik IT firm sexual harassment case are being investigated for potential illegal funding.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the complaints of sexual harassment and religious conversion made by female employees.

Seven TCS employees have been arrested and suspended, with investigations ongoing into the HR department's handling of the complaints.

Tata Consultancy Services has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion, and a thorough investigation is underway.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has expressed serious concern and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the allegations.

Bank accounts of the accused arrested in connection with the sexual harassment and religious conversion case involving some women employees of an IT firm in Nashik are being investigated to check whether they had received funds for carrying out illegal activities, sources said.

The case is being investigated by an SIT.

The bank accounts of the accused are being investigated to determine the source of funds, sources in police said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

A local court on Monday extended the police custody of the female operations manager of TCS BPO until April 15 in connection with the case.

Seven employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), including six men and a woman, have been arrested so far. Another female employee is absconding, according to investigators.

Investigation Details

Earlier this week, the police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored their complaints.

The arrested staffers, who have since been suspended, have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and the female operations manager, police said.

TCS Response

TCS on Sunday said that the firm has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, confirming the suspension of employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at its Nashik office.

On Monday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran termed sexual harassment as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced that a thorough investigation is underway under TCS's Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.