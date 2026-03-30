NASA's Moon Rocket Ready For Launch: Artemis II Countdown Begins At Kennedy

Glimpses from NASA's Artemis II mission capture a historic moment -- preparations for humanity's return to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 Moon landing in 1972.
The action unfolds at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on March 29, 2026.
From the towering Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to astronauts suiting up for the journey, every frame signals a major leap forward in deep space exploration.
Unlike Artemis I, which flew without a crew, Artemis II will carry astronauts on a journey around the Moon before safely returning them to Earth -- marking NASA's first crewed lunar mission in over five decades.
Beyond the milestone, the mission has a purpose: To test life-support systems in deep space, assess how astronauts perform beyond Earth's orbit, and validate critical navigation, communication, and safety technologies -- all essential steps toward future Moon landings.
Key Points
- NASA's Artemis II mission represents the first crewed flight of the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft combination.
- The launch will send astronauts on a lunar flyby, marking a major milestone in plans for sustained Moon exploration.
- Pad 39B at THE Kennedy Space Center serves as the historic launch site for the next-generation heavy-lift rocket.
- The multinational crew includes astronauts from NASA and the Canadian Space Agency, reflecting global collaboration in space missions.
- The mission lays groundwork for future lunar landings and long-term human presence under NASA's Artemis programme.
Public Gathers For Historic Launch
Rocket Stands Ready On Pad 39B
Orion Capsule Crowns Moon Rocket
Astronaut Crew Prepares For Mission
Mission Briefings Ahead Of Liftoff
Crew Unites For Lunar Journey
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff