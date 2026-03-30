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Home  » News » NASA's Moon Rocket Ready For Launch: Artemis II Countdown Begins At Kennedy

NASA's Moon Rocket Ready For Launch: Artemis II Countdown Begins At Kennedy

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 17:43 IST

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Glimpses from NASA's Artemis II mission capture a historic moment -- preparations for humanity's return to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 Moon landing in 1972.

The action unfolds at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on March 29, 2026.

From the towering Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to astronauts suiting up for the journey, every frame signals a major leap forward in deep space exploration.

Unlike Artemis I, which flew without a crew, Artemis II will carry astronauts on a journey around the Moon before safely returning them to Earth -- marking NASA's first crewed lunar mission in over five decades.

Beyond the milestone, the mission has a purpose: To test life-support systems in deep space, assess how astronauts perform beyond Earth's orbit, and validate critical navigation, communication, and safety technologies -- all essential steps toward future Moon landings.

 

SLS rocket on Pad 39B

IMAGE: Visitors look at NASA's next-generation Space Launch System rocket with the Orion crew capsule on Pad 39B ahead of the Artemis II mission. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • NASA's Artemis II mission represents the first crewed flight of the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft combination.
  • The launch will send astronauts on a lunar flyby, marking a major milestone in plans for sustained Moon exploration.
  • Pad 39B at THE Kennedy Space Center serves as the historic launch site for the next-generation heavy-lift rocket.
  • The multinational crew includes astronauts from NASA and the Canadian Space Agency, reflecting global collaboration in space missions.
  • The mission lays groundwork for future lunar landings and long-term human presence under NASA's Artemis programme.

People photograph SLS rocket

IMAGE: People photograph NASA's Space Launch System rocket with the Orion capsule on Pad 39B. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

Public Gathers For Historic Launch

SLS rocket at launch pad

IMAGE: NASA's Space Launch System rocket with the Orion crew capsule stands on Pad 39B. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

Rocket Stands Ready On Pad 39B

Orion capsule atop SLS

IMAGE: The Orion crew capsule sits atop NASA's Space Launch System rocket on Pad 39B. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

Orion Capsule Crowns Moon Rocket

Astronauts greet before launch

IMAGE: NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover greet each other alongside Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen at the Kennedy Space Center. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

Astronaut Crew Prepares For Mission

Astronauts address media

IMAGE: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen speak to the media. Photograph: Steve Nesius/Reuters

 

Mission Briefings Ahead Of Liftoff

Jeremy Hansen training jet

IMAGE: Jeremy Hansen sits inside a training jet after landing at the Kennedy Space Center. Photograph: Steve Nesius/Reuters

 

Crew Unites For Lunar Journey

Astronaut team portrait

IMAGE: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen pose for a portrait. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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