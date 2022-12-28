News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nasal Covid Vaccine Available In Jan

Nasal Covid Vaccine Available In Jan

By Sohini Das/Business Standard
December 28, 2022 10:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The vaccine would not have production scalability issues unlike Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 virus vaccine.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes.. Photograph: Hyungwon Kang/UNITED STATES HEALTH/Reuters
 

Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC, the first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine approved for mix-and match booster inoculation, is priced at Rs 800 per dose for private market and at Rs 325 for large-volume government procurement.

The vaccine is available on the government's CoWIN Web site and it will be in the market by the fourth week of January, said the Hyderabad-based company.

Health ministry sources said no decision has been taken on whether to procure the nasal vaccine for the national COVID-19 vaccination drive.

iNCOVACC (BBV154) was approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation earlier this month for use as a heterologous booster dose. It is a recombinant adenovirus (flu virus) vaccine formulated to be administered through nasal drops.

India is on alert given the recent surge in Covid cases in China, Japan and some other countries.

The cases are likely to lead to a rise in demand for booster doses, and Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine may find takers due to its ease of administration in a painless way.

The company is open to having global partners for manufacturing and distribution, a source said. This would help Bharat Biotech commercialise the vaccine faster in other geographies.

As the intranasal vaccine is easier to administer and does not require trained personnel, it can be popular in low- and medium-income countries that still have low vaccine coverage.

The vaccine would not have production scalability issues unlike Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 inactivated virus vaccine.

"We have achieved the goals we set for ourselves during this pandemic. We have developed Covaxin and iNCOVACC, two COVID-19 vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems," says Dr Krishna Ella, executive chairman, Bharat Biotech.

"The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunisation during public health emergencies and pandemics," Dr Ella adds.

iNCOVACC was developed with help from the department of biotechnology, Government of India, the Technology Development Board, and Washington University, St Louis.

Phase III trials (as a 2-dose regimen) were conducted for safety, immunogenicity in around 3100 subjects, in 14 trial sites across India.

Heterologous booster dose studies were conducted for safety and immunogenicity in around 875 subjects, with BBV154 intranasal vaccine administered in those previously completing a regimen of the commonly administered Covid19 vaccines: Covishield and Covaxin.

The trials were conducted in 9 trial sites across India.

'iNCOVACC recipients demonstrated significant levels of mucosal IgA antibody levels (measured in the saliva),' Bharat Biotech. 'Mucosal IgA antibodies in the upper respiratory tract may provide benefit in reducing infections and transmission.'

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sohini Das/Business Standard
Source: source
 
Print this article
'Big Boost': Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vax cleared
'Big Boost': Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vax cleared
Nasal vaccine booster dose may be used with Covaxin
Nasal vaccine booster dose may be used with Covaxin
Govt denies pressuring Covaxin makers for early launch
Govt denies pressuring Covaxin makers for early launch
Boxing Day Test PHOTOS, Day 3: Australia vs S Africa
Boxing Day Test PHOTOS, Day 3: Australia vs S Africa
Mom, child returning from China test Covid +ve in TN
Mom, child returning from China test Covid +ve in TN
Home Alone On New Year's Eve? Try This!
Home Alone On New Year's Eve? Try This!
3 terrorists killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu
3 terrorists killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

BB's nasal vax priced at Rs 800 for private markets

BB's nasal vax priced at Rs 800 for private markets

India approves nasal Covid vaccine amid global surge

India approves nasal Covid vaccine amid global surge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances