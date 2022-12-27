News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bharat Biotech's nasal vax priced at Rs 800 for private markets

Bharat Biotech's nasal vax priced at Rs 800 for private markets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 27, 2022 15:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharat Biotech International Limited on Tuesday said its COVID-19 intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC, which is now available on CoWIN portal, is priced at Rs 800 (excluding GST) for private markets and Rs 325 (excluding GST) for government supplies.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: cnsphoto via Reuters

A press release from the vaccine maker said the jab will be rolled out in the fourth week of January, 2023.

iNCOVACC is the world's first intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 to receive approval for the primary two-dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose.

 

Earlier this month, Bharat Biotech received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the use of heterologous booster doses of iNCOVACC.

Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of BBIL, said: "We have developed Covaxin and iNCOVACC, two COVID vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems. The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunisation during public health emergencies and pandemics."

Phase-III trials of iNCOVACC (as a two-dose regimen) were conducted for safety, immunogenicity in approximately 3100 subjects, in 14 trial sites across India while Heterologous booster dose studies were conducted for safety and immunogenicity in 875 subjects, the release further said.

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with Washington University, St Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in pre-clinical studies for efficacy, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why does China have Covid surge and not India?
Why does China have Covid surge and not India?
CCMB boss: BF.7 won't be as severe in India because...
CCMB boss: BF.7 won't be as severe in India because...
Covid strain driving China surge also found in India
Covid strain driving China surge also found in India
Kajal Seals Her Holiday With A Kiss!
Kajal Seals Her Holiday With A Kiss!
Maha resolution seeks to bring in 865 K'taka villages
Maha resolution seeks to bring in 865 K'taka villages
The Nano That Became A Helicopter!
The Nano That Became A Helicopter!
10 Dating Mistakes To Avoid In 2023
10 Dating Mistakes To Avoid In 2023
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India approves nasal Covid vaccine amid global surge

India approves nasal Covid vaccine amid global surge

Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge

Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances