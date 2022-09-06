News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Big Boost': Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine against Covid cleared for use

'Big Boost': Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine against Covid cleared for use

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 06, 2022 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years.

"Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

He said this step will further strengthen "our collective fight" against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, research and development (R&D), and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said.

"With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19," Mandaviya also said.

 

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers and there is no side effect or adverse reaction reported so far, company sources had said.

In August, it said its COVID-19 intranasal vaccine (BBV154) has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trials phase -3.

BBV154 has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery. In addition, the nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low and middle-income countries, the vaccine maker had said.

"Being an intranasal vaccine, BBV154 may produce local antibodies in the upper respiratory tract. These may provide the potential to reduce infection and transmission. Further studies are being planned," the firm had said.

Two separate and simultaneous clinical trials were conducted to evaluate BBV154 as a primary dose (2-dose) schedule and a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received 2 doses of the two commonly administered Covid vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- in India.

Separately, the DCGI also granted permission to the firm to conduct phase-3 clinical trial to compare the immunogenecity and safety of BBV154 (intranasal) with Covaxin. This trial has been permitted to be conducted at nine sites.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Coming Soon, New Ways To Vaccinate
Coming Soon, New Ways To Vaccinate
'We can't expect the virus to disappear'
'We can't expect the virus to disappear'
'Vaccinations are not a 100% guarantee'
'Vaccinations are not a 100% guarantee'
Mistry cremated, Ratan Tata's stepmom attends funeral
Mistry cremated, Ratan Tata's stepmom attends funeral
Cong to launch Bharat jodo yatra from TN tomorrow
Cong to launch Bharat jodo yatra from TN tomorrow
Bavuma to captain South Africa at T20 World Cup
Bavuma to captain South Africa at T20 World Cup
Germany seeks forgiveness 50 years after Munich Games attacks
Germany seeks forgiveness 50 years after Munich Games attacks
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'So far, Covid vaccines protect from severe illness'

'So far, Covid vaccines protect from severe illness'

'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'

'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances