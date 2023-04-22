You Will Never Be Forgotten. You Will Be Avenged

On Thursday, April 20,2023, five army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

The deceased soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations, the Army said.

IMAGE: Security personnel lay a wreath near the mortal remains of the 5 soldiers who were killed in a terrorist attack in Poonch district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The mortal remains of the five soldiers are placed for officers and men to pay their last respects in Rajouri. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An officer lays a wreath near the mortal remains. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Tributes are paid to the soldiers during a wreath laying ceremony. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com